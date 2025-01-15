Menu Explore
Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on pursuing a career in Hollywood: I have worked so hard...

ByRishabh Suri
Jan 15, 2025 05:23 PM IST

While Shilpa Shetty is keeping herself occupied with various projects in India, she has yet to venture into Hollywood. She tells us why. Read on to know

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Lohri and Makar Sankranti with her family earlier this week, following her return to India after ringing in the New Year in London. Speaking about it, the 49-year-old tells us that it was a much-needed break before a busy year ahead, which includes her much-anticipated Kannada debut in KD – The Devil.

Shilpa Shetty poses for HT City Showstoppers wearing a black ensemble by Miku Kumar
While Shilpa is keeping herself occupied with various projects in India, she has yet to venture into Hollywood — a surprising move given her global recognition after winning Big Brother Season 5 in 2007. Ask her about it and she laughs, “I don’t think I am so ambitious. I am [simply] complacent, and I am enjoying this phase of my life. I have worked so hard and I am very content. So, I don’t think I can go and audition there (Hollywood).”

In a career spanning more than three decades, Shilpa has starred in both commercial blockbusters like Baazigar (1993) to more critically acclaimed films like Life In... A Metro (2007) and Apne (2007). Reflecting on her journey, she adds, “After working for 30 years, I don’t have the patience to start as a newcomer. If you want to see my talent, go and see my old films! And if you feel I fit the bill, then okay. I am not doing auditions for anyone!”

Emphasising the importance of family, she states, “It’s always family over work. I cannot leave my children for so many days. I am very clear about my priorities. There’s a lot happening for me here,” she concludes.

