Ms Cool or Ms Klutz: What kind of suitcase-packer are you?

Ms Cool or Ms Klutz: What kind of suitcase-packer are you?

By Ismat Tahseen
Mar 04, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Love to travel? Well, guess what? You've probably developed a suitcase personality!

For many people the whole idea of travelling to a gorgeous destination with beaches and pretty sunsets or cool mountains as a backdrop can be an instant de-stressor, until they come up to one chore they cannot avoid: packing the suitcase. There's no AI or automation for this, you've got to pack your own bag, no matter how much it makes you wince. While some do enjoy this task, we're sure a lot of folks fall into the latter category and just want to push clothes, toiletries and other items into their travel bags and get that out of the way.…

How you pack your travel bag - carefully or just as a whim - can tell a lot about your personality (Shutterstock)
Here's looking at different packing personalities; which one are you?

Ms Neatnik: Fond of making that travel list - and checking off every item that goes into the bag/ You're a neatness aficionado, alright!

Ms Klutz: Haphazard packers, this is you! You usually go with the no-fold, no systematic packing mantra, where a cosmetics case might have a pair of earrings and if more often than not, you've left packed the pyjamas and left the top at home.

Ms Cool: If your suitcase is a happy mess of formal wear on top of casual wear and another formal garment on top of that, you're the cool suitcase packer. There are so rules here and you're okay with some clothes in a backpack, too.

Ms I-need-everything: For some folks, one bag never seems to be enough, even if its a two-day trip out of town. They fear they'll need everything that they see at home, on their trip from gadgets to different pairs of shoes and clothes, and it's like they cannot bear it if they leave anything behind. The result? Overstuffed suitcases, with them having to sit on the bags to make sure they get shut.

