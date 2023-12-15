Much more confident about my craft today, says the Last Color actor Neeha Garg

Actor Neeha Garg believes in waiting for the right projects instead of accepting anything and everything coming her way.

“Being an outsider, it’s difficult to find a place in the industry. And, once you manage to get good work it’s no point in jumping on any clutter content as it takes real effort to prove your craft. Makers know that I can act, and I want to continue with that image,” says Garg.

The actor adds, “Taking up just any role will do me less good and more harm. That was the reason after my film The Last Color, nominated in the best film category at the Oscars (2020), I decided to take up something that will see me playing a pivotal role in a completely different space.”

The Lust Ichaa (2020) actor considers herself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with a few brilliant artistes in the business.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have shared screen with the powerhouse of acting Sanjay (Mishra) sir, that too on two projects , earlier I had done a film with versatile actor Neena (Gupta) ji, so i have had my share of learning. The experience I gained in the due course made me much more confident as a performer. Working with names like these you tend to add those finer nuances to your craft.”

Garg is happy that her recent digital release, where she plays the lead, and was extensively shot in Uttarakhand is getting good numbers.

“When we were shooting for Samosa and Sons, helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shalini Shah, we all knew the slice of life story will strike a chord with the audience, and it did. Since its release. last month, it has been garnering good reviews. I strongly feel I’m on the right track as my work is showing. Besides, the projects that I’m in talks with too will create a buzz and help me up my acting game in the industry,” says the actor on signing off note.

