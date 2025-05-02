Mummy Pig's very exclusive gender reveal for Peppa Pig's new sibling is hilariously adorable

Mummy Pig was truly a vision in white for her maternity photoshoot. Ditching her usual Summer-approved orange sheath dress, she put on a conservative but stringy maternity maxi, baring her pink baby bump in the photos. Eyelashes for days, Mummy Pig's maternal glow was undeniable as she sat down as the cover star — and story — for a very demure but posh Grazia edition. You need to hear about Mummy Pig's chic maternity shoot accompanied by the big gender reveal!

The first question thrown at her was of course, a burning NEED, for the gender reveal of the piggy fam's third little piglet, who just by the way, is going to be a Summer baby. Mummy Pig, just a teeny bit flustered (it's the pregnancy hormones, we get it), exclaimed, "Gosh! We’re going straight in, are we? Haha! Well, I suppose I can tell you that Peppa and George will soon have a new baby… sister! We’re all incredibly excited to meet her when she arrives in summer".

The next pressing question of course goes if she and Daddy Pig have thought up any names for their second little pig princess. But Mummy Pig knew better than to give it all away. She said, "We've got SO many ideas for names. Too many, frankly! Oink! Knowing it’s a girl has narrowed our options down a bit – I’m not sure Peter, Percy or Patrick Pig really work as girls’ names! But it’s too difficult to choose now. When she’s here and looking up at me and Daddy Pig, we’ll just know the perfect name. That’s what we did when Peppa and George were born".

After milking out as much information as was possible about the little one yet to arrive, the interview proceeded onto Mummy Pig, the most obvious question being, her topmost pregnancy craving — and her answer did not disappoint. "I do like the occasional peanut butter and pickle sandwich, it has to be said. And by occasional I do mean every lunch time…and sometimes dinner, too. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it!", she gasped.

Safe to say, the world is waiting to meet the little piggy, still in Mummy Pig's belly!