Navratri 2025 day 3: The day of Maa Chandraghanta, third of the Navadurgas

As we inch closer to the main weekend of Navratri celebrations, on day 3 we jump into the story of Maa Chandraghanta. The name Maa Chandraghanta itself contains the word 'Chandra', meaning moon — a reference to the distinctive half-moon that rests on her crown. This crescent is not merely decorative; it holds deep symbolic meaning. Alongside her ever-awake third eye, the half-moon represents the Goddess's heightened awareness, constant vigilance, and readiness to confront evil without hesitation. Day 3 of Navratri this year, dated September 24, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta (Photos: X)

A manifestation of Goddess Parvati, Maa Chandraghanta's story unfolds soon after her marriage to Lord Shiva. While she was managing her responsibilities at Mount Kailash, Lord Shiva, as was his nature, remained deep in meditation. During this time, the demon Tarakasura decided to act on his ambitions. According to the Shiva Purana, Tarakasura had received a boon that made him invincible to all but the child of Shiva and Parvati. Determined to prevent this prophecy, the demon enlisted Jatukasura, a bat-demon, to create chaos.

Jatukasura unleashed an army of bats that blotted out the sky, casting the earth into total darkness and disrupting the sanctity of Parvati’s abode. When she turned to Shiva for assistance, she was reminded that she was his Shakti — the embodiment of divine power itself. As the cosmic feminine force, Parvati realized she already possessed everything required to face this threat. The only hindrance was the overwhelming darkness.

To counter it, she sought help from Chandradev. Adorning the crescent moon on her forehead, she stepped into battle. This is how she came to be known as Chandraghanta. She used a bell to scatter the bats from the sky, weakening Jatukasura. With the combined force of the bell and her sword, she ultimately defeated him — a scene still vividly captured in depictions of Maa Chandraghanta.