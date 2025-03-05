Netizens can't keep calm after India crush Australia in semi-finals of CT25: ‘Revenge taken succesfully’

Social media went into overdrive as KL Rahul’s composed finish sealed India’s place in the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with Virat Kohli masterminding yet another successful chase. India’s four-wicket win over Australia in Dubai was historic—not only for its clinical execution but also for breaking a 14-year-long drought of winning an ICC knockout match against their arch-rivals. India beat Australia in the semi final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

From Virat Kohli’s anchoring role to Hardik Pandya’s clutch innings, cricket fans flooded social media with praise for the Men in Blue.

Celebrities, too, joined the chorus of celebration. Actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra took to their social media handles to congratulate the team and express their excitement for the final.

However, it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who perfectly captured the emotional rollercoaster that Indian cricket fans went through during the tense match.

In his blog, he described the superstitions and nervous habits that took over as the match unfolded:

"The Match .. cricket .. to decide the FINALS .. and all kinds or permutations and connotations begin to invade the mind and body .. Should I see the game .. at times when the game is seen we lose .. but defied that today .. so .. where to sit, how to sit .. one leg upon the other .. which leg which upon .. bending or stretched straight .. shoes on or off .. change the leg curl or not .. oh dear a wicket just fell .. no no no .. get back to the first leg over leg position ..HOLD .. Get up to go .. walk a bit when the ads., begin or stay put .. the variations kep tempting the mind and system , until the final victory .. and the victory was made in great style .. restrained controlled , no fear , no anxiety .. just the confidence of the team to WIN .. to hold on thill the last few balls , and have the will and skill that the ball shall fly over the barrier and announce the WIN ..In the finals now .."

Bachchan’s words resonated with millions of Indian cricket fans who experienced the same highs and lows throughout the nail-biting chase.

As India now prepares for the final, the buzz around their campaign has reached fever pitch. With Virat Kohli in sublime form, KL Rahul delivering under pressure, and the team showing immense composure, fans are hopeful that India will go all the way and bring home the coveted trophy after 12 years.