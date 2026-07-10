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    Nora Fatehi emotional after Morocco's World Cup 2026 exit; says, 'proud of our national team'

    Nora, who has Moroccan roots, was at the stadium cheering for the team and later shared videos of emotional fans following the final whistle.

    Published on: Jul 10, 2026, 17:21:05 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi turned emotional after Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 0-2 defeat to France in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Nora, who has Moroccan roots, was at the stadium cheering for the team and later shared videos of emotional fans following the final whistle.

    Nora Fatehi (Photo: Instagram)
    Nora Fatehi (Photo: Instagram)

    Reflecting on the loss, the 34-year-old said in the video, “The World Cup journey officially ends today for me. It was so emotional. I was so sad that Morocco lost, but France is a strong team. I am proud of Morocco for reaching the quarter-finals and playing so well. I am also so proud of all the people who cheered from their hearts, just like I did. We are proud of our national team.”

    Nora has been a vocal supporter of Morocco since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Earlier this year too, she was also in the stands to cheer for the team during their opening match against Brazil.

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    Home/Htcity/Nora Fatehi Emotional After Morocco's World Cup 2026 Exit; Says, 'proud Of Our National Team'
    Home/Htcity/Nora Fatehi Emotional After Morocco's World Cup 2026 Exit; Says, 'proud Of Our National Team'
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