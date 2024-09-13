Paralympics 2024: Silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya wants to win Gold medal now! ‘Gold ki bhukh khatam hi nai hoti’

He has won several medals for the country including two silver medals at the Paralympics, the latest win being at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics. But, it's a case of yeh dil maange more for athlete Yogesh Kathuniya, who insists he only wants to win the gold medal for the country now. Yogesh Kathuniya won the Silver medal in the Men's discus throw F56 at the Paris Paralympics

"(Gold medal) bas chaiyeh. Kya karein? bhukh khatam hi nai hoti," says Kathuniya who won the Silver medal in the Men's discus throw F56 in Paris this year and previously won the silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

"When I began my journey, it was a difficult decision and a risk, because I was very good at studies. But thanks to my family, they supported my decision so much, that I was really mentally free from everything and I just was totally focussed on training," he says.

Now, it's his family who are happier than him to see him win laurels for the country. "They are really satisfied by seeing all my achievments, even more than me. I tell them to wait till I win the Gold and become the first person who can succesfuly attempt a 50-metre throw, while sitting, which has not been achieved till date," says Kathuniya, who was amongst many athletes who met and were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

"It was really great meeting him. I told him that he is the Prime Minister for everyone, but for me he is my Param Mitra because he has been with us during our highs and lows. He has been a pillar of strength for all of us," he concludes.