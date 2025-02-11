Promise Day 2025: Pacing your new romance? This is what you DON'T say when in the throes of a situationship

Relationship purgatory. That's what a situationship is. Whether you're one of those people who thrive through one romantic connection after (or aside) the next or are someone who find themselves consumed down to their last cell by the whims, fancies and flirts of a significant other (who, let's be honest isn't really yours), there are some ground rules that the mile-a-minute pace of social media, online dating, the virtual world — whatever seems to be poisoning a half single-half taken mortal's heart right now — cannot blur, even if just for the sake of basic human decency. Stationed in your situationship? This is what not to do with special emphasis on Valentine's week(Photo: Time)

Who made these rules? No one.

Why should you at the very least consider following them? Because karma is a sweet old lady if you're doing right by everyone, but like 90 percent of the time, she's a b*tch. And either which way, she's very, very real. So as we entertain the endless abyss of thoughts (or none) that accompany Promise Day on this year's Valentine's week roster, here's what you don't do in a situationship.

Don't plan the future

The equally ghastly and gratifying — depends upon your romantic and physical motivations really — thing about situationships is that they don't come with a shelf life. They could last for a few super intense days or weeks or just simply keep rolling on the months before they turn into a few rough years. But when you aren't ready to put a label on your connection — understandable as everyone has their own pace which must be respected — DON'T throw a net on the future and tread topics of living together, marriage, kids and big moves across the country or even continents. It's not cool, and it's not done. 5 seconds of gratification is in no way worth tainting someone's vision of the future.

Don't declare your 'love'

What is love? No really, what is it? The directive on this is really very simple. If you love someone, you'd want to be with them. That is the bare minimum, and let no winding think pieces on the evolving nature of relationships fool you into thinking you're asking for too much by wanting a label. This isn't a discourse supporting or dismantling monogamy. Love is big stuff and the least that should come with (half-assed) declarations of it is a definitive answer to the endless 'what are we' rut.

Don't assert ownership

No label, no rights. And this works for both the one stringing the situationship as well as the love struck bunny being strung along. Quit the 'I want all your time' vibe if you can't get yourself to act like an adult and define your connection. Emotions are complex, the heart is unsure, moments are fleeting. But guess what, you're an adult, so act like it.

Situationships are a great concoction to surf the wild waves of being single while keeping your heart lightly anchored to the coast. And if it works for both (or more) parties, why not. But the key here is being as transparent as possible with expectations, feelings and boundaries.

So this Promise Day, NO fake promises please!