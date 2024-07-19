Rajesh Kumar on success post Haddi: Gaining 20 kg did wonders for me

In a bid to break away from his popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s image, actor Rajesh Kumar gained 20 kg since the pandemic hit. The gamble worked in his favour with back-to-back projects coming his way. Rajesh Kumar

“I was 90 kg before the Covid-19 phase and I am currently weigh 110 kg. It was a crucial and thoughtful decision, as I knew acting-wise I am no less than anybody, but I was stuck in the TV image of Rosesh Sarabhai (his character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai) and wanted to get out of it. I gained weight and shaved my hair. My appearance changed and I bagged director Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi (2023). The change did wonders for me and earned me a new-found image,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Kumar adds, “I started getting different projects and hence managed to break away from the image of being a TV actor! Two seasons of the OTT series Kota Factory and Yeh Meri Family, films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Rautu Ka Raaz worked well for me. Now with (director) Anurag Kashyap’s film (Nishanchi), I have fulfilled all my commitments with this look.”

Kumar is now planning to go on a break to go back to his slimmer version. “I have a goal to shed 25 kg. I know I can do it as I have gained weight following the right method and keeping the inner body healthy. I am very watchful of my diet and closely monitor everything. But, at energy level, I can work for 16-18 hours.”

The actor is content with the projects he is working on. “With the grace of God, I have been able to show my versatility and talent to the world. I have completed the film Binny and Family with (actor) Pankaj Kapur ji and (director) Nikkil Advani’s web series in Freedom at Midnight where I play Liaquat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan and a rural-based reality show called Khet Khet Mein for Doordarshan which we shot for five months in nine states,” says the actor.

Kumar is happy that the makers and audience have accepted this transition. “I am now getting offers based on my acting and not any image I used to carry,” he ends.