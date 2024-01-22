Ram Mandir: 21,000 kgs of genda phool, 5,000 kgs of roses add to grandeur

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that took place today in Ayodhya was marked with sacred rituals, stars and splendour. As a slew of VVIPs - including politicos, Bollywood actors, cricketers, industrialists descended on the temple town, they were greeted by larger-than-life floral decorations to mark the mega consecration ceremony with flowers from the local khetis and flown in from abroad. Flower decorators and stores in Ayodhya share what went into the beautiful decoration. Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya (PTI)

Fresh, fragrant flowers spell a divine tale

Kanhaiya Saini, owner of flower decor company SiyaRam Services says, “Around 2,000kg of pankhuri, 21,000kg of genda phool and 5000kg of roses were used. Decorations with ‘Om’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ included flowers from Delhi, Shimla and Ooty.

Several varieties of flowers brought locally and from abroad added beauty to the venue (PTI)

A lot of flowers were imported from Japan and South Korea. Exotic varieties such as king protea and anthuriums came from South Africa and Thailand, respectively.”

All set for the grand ceremony(PTI)

Varieties of flowers were used to adorn the temple premises including marigolds, roses, orchids, chrysanthemums, gerberas as well as exotic ones such as king proteas, anthuriums and liliums.

The demand was also on in full swing for gifting and puja home decor. Meeta Gutgutia, co-founder and creative director of gifting platform Ferns N Petals, shares, “Saffron being the primary colour, many people are opting for marigolds and chrysanthemums. Intricately-designed torans with floral rangolis are in demand for puja home decor.”