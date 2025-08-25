Rasha Thadani on navigating box office challenges: We have to adapt as there’s no point repenting

In the uncertain times at the Hindi films’ box office, it has become a challenging task to make your mark, especially as a new actor. Rasha Thadani made her debut this year with Azaad and even her film didn’t work at the box office. However, the actor doesn’t see the situation as a challenge, but a motivation. Rasha Thadani(Photo: Vivek Desai)

“Of course, times have changed but I think it's our job as actors to evolve with that. We have to adapt as there's no point thinking, ‘oh no, now what do we do?’ and start repenting. This is what it is now and we have to work on it,” Rasha Thadani says, adding, “Our job as a film industry is to give the audience what they want. It's our job to make stories that they’d want to watch in the theatre. It's our job to convey the messages through those stories with beauty. And it's been done for so many generations, so we also have to keep working. I'm 100% sure that we'll see a much better time very soon.”

While she is just one film old, Rasha has been the subject of public scrutiny for a while now, being actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter. Has she gotten used to the analysis and the criticism? “That will keep happening more and more with each project. But that's something you take as a source of motivation and as a challenge,” she responds, elaborating, “God forbid tomorrow something doesn't work or I don't do something well, of course I'll be upset. But that is something that I take to my stride and work on it, so that I become better for the next one. That is what I would want to do in a situation like that, and I hope I do that. Everyone have the right to their own opinions and of course they should express it. But, for me, criticism makes me feel more motivated to do better.”

Currently, Rasha is shooting for her second film Laikey Laikaa, and she does notice a difference in her approach to acting from her first film. “My understanding has increased about the ability to express the understanding of the character. Being Rasha is one person and the character that I am playing is another. How can I find similarities and differences between the character and myself, and how do I use that to my advantage? My understanding of that process has evolved. And I hope that keeps evolving for the better with everything I do,” she shares.

In her second film, Rasha is paired opposite actor Abhay Verma and she is all praise for him. “He obviously has done a lot more work than I have, so I'm not afraid to ask him about things I don't know and he's the sweetest in those times as he's so helpful. I feel like he's a very genuine person, and after a point, that's all that really matters,” she says, sharing her future career plans: “I want to do everything. I don't know how to say this, but I want to do every genre, every type of movie that's being made. Any offer that comes to me, I want to do it because I just want to work,” she ends.