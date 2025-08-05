Rasha Thadani: Our generation is not scared to be our own self

Films and fashion have always been in her blood, and now that she has embarked on a journey of her own, she is creating a legacy of her own. Rasha Thadani has made a place for herself in the audience’s heart in just a few months, owing to her innocence and charm, and as our cover girl, she brings the same spunk to the set. Outfit 1: Dolly J Studio | Jewellery: Clara | She exudes glamour in a corset-inspired look by Dolly J Studio, detailed with sheer panels and soft blue floral motifs. The tailored silhouette flatters her figure while lending a touch of graceful sophistication. | Outfit 2: Namrata Joshipura | Jewellery: Clara | The actor stuns in a sleek black gown by Namrata Joshipura, adorned with shimmering sequins and detailed textures that melt into deep blue hues at the hem. She pairs the look with delicate drop earrings from Clara, adding a hint of sparkle that perfectly balances the bold silhouette.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

At the mere age of 20, Rasha Thadani has a clear understanding of what fashion means to her: “It’s all about being the best version of yourself,” she insists, adding that being a part of Gen-Z has helped her learn the power of individuality. “The power of our generation is that we are not scared to be our own selves. Everyone is just being themselves and that becomes a statement on its own,” she says.

Outfit: Fablestreet | Jewellery: Soni Sapphire | Sunglasses: Scott Eyewear | Rasha stuns in a fitted black dress by Fablestreet, which hugs her silhouette with sleek precision. A sparkling necklace from Soni Sapphire lends the look a refined hint of glamour, while the oversized sunglasses by Scott Eyewear add a statement-making, retro-chic edge.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Rasha believes that the generation has somewhere risen above the pressure of fashion trends. “None of us is scared of wearing something just because it’s not trending. If you look at fashion trends, jeans are the are the most trending and also the most comfortable thing. It's just about being yourself and that is a statement in itself," she says.

Outfit: Dolly J Studio | She looks glamorous in a corset-style ensemble from Dolly J Studio featuring sheer panels and delicate blue floral accents. The flattering silhouette enhances her frame while maintaining an air of refined elegance.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

The actor adds, “There’s no constant pressure of being perfect. It’s all about being comfortable, because comfort is cool. There's nothing wrong in following trends, but I like to be the trendsetter.”

Having grown up under the guidance of one of the most loved and fashionable actors of the ’90s, her mother Raveena Tandon, Rasha admits that her wardrobe is heavily influenced by not just her mom but the whole ’90s era. “Me and my mom have very similar styles. I've grown up seeing and being influenced by what she likes and dislikes. Thus, 90% of my style, I have taken from her,” she admits.

Outfit: Ridhi Mehra | Jewellery: Soni Sapphire | Wearing a strapless brocade ensemble by Ridhi Mehra, Rasha is here to steal the moment. The top, adorned with delicate beadwork and floral motifs, flows seamlessly into flared trousers. An intricately tied golden headscarf adds a modern, cohesive edge to the look, while a layered pearl necklace from Soni Sapphire lends a hint of old-world charm.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Ask her what today's fashion can learn from the ’90s era, and vice versa, and Rasha says, “Today's fashion is a little more focused on comfort, and that is better. But ’90s fashion is iconic. The way they’d accessorise, the hair, the makeup, the silhouette in everything the people would wear, it was so beautiful. I am a fan of '90s fashion. I try and do ’90s style as much as I can yeah, be it the smoky eyes or high ponytails, the red bands. I can spend my entire life with the ’90s fashion.”

Outfit: Mehul Gupta Label | Rasha wears a sleeveless sheer mermaid-style dress from Mehul Gupta Label, adorned with delicate black floral embroidery. The dress features a flattering waist cutout, while a black stole draped around her arms adds a graceful, sophisticated touch.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

With her first film Azaad earlier this year, Rasha got a first-hand experience of fashion in films. Mention that and she says, “Azaad made me realise the beauty in simplicity. All the outfits were so colourful and ethnically beautiful, but it was all so simple. I realised that less is more.”

Outfit: Tabeer India | She wears a striking black dress from Tabeer India, defined by its intricately beaded bodice and flowing sheer layers that catch the light with every turn. The dramatic silhouette, balanced by delicate detailing, gives her an ethereal yet powerful look.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

But it’s not just fashion inspiration that she got from the film, as it paved the way for her to the audience’s hearts. “I don't believe that anything is really happening yet. It's very hard for me to process everything, because I am myself still learning about the what, why and hows. I am just being myself and somewhere, it’s building a connect with the audience. In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined an outcome like this. It’s surreal for me,” she says.

Creative direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photographer: Abheet Gidwani

Stylist: Namita Alexander

Words: Akash Bhatnagar

Hair: Sourav Roy

Makeup: Mehak Oberoi

Location: Faze Studio