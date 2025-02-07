Rose Day: Spark an eternal romance with this zodiac sign-specific guide to rose colours for your special someone!

If you're taking the plunge, might as well do it with a heavy hand of cosmic direction right?! Rose Day 2025: A cosmos-approved guide to gifting the perfect rose sparking a forever romance!

Today, February 7 marks Rose Day, the first in a roster of winding or exhilarating (really depends on your perspective) mini events leading to the big, big Valentine's Day weekend. Now whether you're taken or in the very tense throes of trying to make something official with a label, it can't hurt to guide your aesthetic and mind you expensive purchase of flowers for your special someone, with some cosmic direction. So we bring to you the colour of roses (or alternate flowers if you don't want to be a normie like that) most likely to spark an eternal romance with the one you have a loved-up eye on.

Aries

We're starting the list with an atypical pick for Aries, because, they are after all, just quirky like that. If your special someone is the official child of the zodiac, presenting them with a multi-coloured bunch of tulips (and NOT roses!) is what's going to catch their fancy.

Taurus

Want to catch summer child Taurus' fancy? Bright coral-hued poppys must be your pick for them. It adds a little bit of spark and fire to their rooted, earth sign energy.

Gemini

If your special someone is a Gemini you don't really need to be told what social high-fliers they are. A bunch of Lavenders then, present themselves as a perfect off-beat pick to match their kind of cool crazy. If you think about it, it's a perfect Spring-esque fit even!

Cancer

And now we have made it to the first pick of roses in this list and of course it had to be for the ever-emotional and endearingly nurturing Cancers. A bouquet of white roses is not only classy but perfectly captures the vibe of purity, devotion, and sincerity, which are the traits this zodiac sign looks for in a potential or forever partner.

Leo

Speaking of Leos, the only way to capture their imagination is match their intimidating vibe. Orange roses do the trick as they represent enthusiasm, passion, and energy. It's like them, but in a rose!

Virgo

Virgos are chronic overthinkers, spinning out of control in their heads about the tiniest of details and derails. But underneath it all you will find someone who is truly humble and kind — but you already knew that considering you're thinking of them this rose day! Peach roses, symbolising gratitude, sincerity, and warmth then are the perfect pick to bring some calm to their storm.

Libra

Libras are fun, charming and let's be honest, tough to keep tied down. You need to present them with something that excites their senses and red roses may just be a tad bit too classic for them. Thus, go for pink instead, a symbol of love at first sight and enchantment.

Scorpio

Speaking of classics, Scorpios are going to LAP. IT. UP! The classic deep red rose then, matches their moody-windy vibe whilst also setting the stage for deep passion and desire — trademark character traits for the zodiac.

Sagittarius

Adventure and a can't-hold-me-down vibe perfectly sums up the idea of a Sagittarius. So if your special someone is a Sagittarian, purple or lavender roses perfectly match their haywire freak as they represent admiration and fascination.

Capricorn

For all the practicality that surrounds Capricorns, chances are they will not really see the hype of a classic bouquet of red roses. For their grounded and rooted personas then, Brown or ochre roses symbolising growth, success, and stability will be a perfect fit.

Aquarius

It is after all, the age of the Aquarius and what better way to capture the zodiac sign's imagination than with a bouquet of orchids. An exotic flower, for their exotic vibe. Stick to the aqua shade cards when it comes to option though, as it fits their air sign vibe.

Pisces

Pisceans almost always find themselves drawn towards likeness. It's what their rose-tinted perspective and jelly-soft emotional side feels most comfortable with. Given that they are a water sign, the pretty and poignant water lily will spark that vibe that you are rearing to surf on.

We wish you a very happy (and successful, fingers crossed) Rose Day!