Sanjana Ganesan receives support after shutting down trolls for mocking son Angad Bumrah: ‘Pathetic, vile human beings’

Sports broadcaster and Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan penned a strong letter on Instagram, urging people to stop making unsolicited comments about her and Jasprit's 1.5-year-old son, Angad. Her heartfelt appeal struck a chord with netizens, who quickly rallied behind her, applauding her for speaking up and calling for more kindness and sensitivity online. Sanjana Ganesan wrote a long note on Instagram stories.

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else. We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage," she wrote on Instagram.

For context, photos of Sanjana and Angad from the stands during the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon had surfaced online. A section of social media users had commented on Angad’s neutral facial expressions, with some making insensitive assumptions about the young child's feelings toward his father’s performance. However, the overwhelming sentiment online has since shifted toward supporting Sanjana’s firm stand for her son’s privacy.

"He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she added.

After her post, many lauded Sanjana for standing up against the unwarranted scrutiny. Supporters emphasized the need for sensitivity when it comes to children and called out the culture of excessive online judgment. Social media users praised her courage and agreed that Angad, being just a toddler, should be kept away from the harsh glare of unsolicited public opinions.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who tied the knot in 2021, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this March. The couple welcomed Angad in September 2023.