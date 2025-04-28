Menu Explore
Sanjana Ganesan shuts down trolls mocking Baby Angad Bumrah: ‘Our son not a topic for your entertainment'

ByShylaja Varma
Apr 28, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Sanjana Ganesan spoke out against trolls targeting her son Angad's expression at an IPL game in which Jasprit Bumrah played in a key role in MI defeating LSG.

Sanjana Ganesan, sports broadcaster and wife of Jasprit Bumrah, took to Instagram to slam a section of social media for mocking the couple's young child, Angad, over his facial expression at Sunday's IPL thriller between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their son Angad in September 2023.
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their son Angad in September 2023.

Ganesan urged people to stop making assumptions about her toddler son based on a few seconds of footage.

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," she said in her strong message to trolls.

Ganesan also condemned users using terms linked to mental health, such as as “depression”, to Angad, who is 1.5 years.

“Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know nothing about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that,” she said on Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His haul of four wickets led his team to its fifth successive win with a 54-run hammering of LSG. The 31-year-old has played 139 matches for the franchise so far.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who got married in 2021, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in March. They welcomed their son, Angad, in September 2023.

Known for their strong bond and humility, Bumrah and Ganesan are among the most adored couples among cricket fans in India.

(Also Read: ‘Boom, Boom, Bumrah’: Paps chant as cricketer arrives at Ambani wedding with wife Sanjana Ganesan)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Sanjana Ganesan shuts down trolls mocking Baby Angad Bumrah: 'Our son not a topic for your entertainment'
