‘Boom, Boom, Bumrah’: Paps chant as cricketer arrives at Ambani wedding with wife Sanjana Ganesan

A video of paps chanting “Boom, Boom, Bumrah” to the cricketer arriving at the Ambani wedding venue with his wife has left people smiling. In the video shared on Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah is seen wearing a maroon attire, while Sanjana Ganesan is sporting a gorgeous yellow lehenga. The image shows Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan attending the Ambani wedding on July 12. (Special arrangements)

Jasprit Bumrah is married to Sanjana Ganesan, a well-known sports presenter. They married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

In the video, Jasprit Bumrah enters the venue holding Sanjana Ganesan’s hand, and the paps start shouting, “Boom, Boom, Bumrah”. The couple responds with sweet smiles. The rest of the video shows them posing for pictures.

In addition to the video of Bumrah, the post also has other visuals of people from the cricket or film world arriving at the venue to attend the wedding.

Take a look at the video involving Jasprit Bumrah here:

During Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony on July 5, the Ambani family paid a special tribute to the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team. Nita Ambani called on stage cricketers like Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya amid the thunderous applause of the audience, composed of the Ambani family, their friends, and other guests attending the ceremony. In her speech, Nita Ambani added that the win feels “personal” to her as three of the winning team members are also a part of her IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Mukesh Ambani congratulated the cricketers for “making India proud”. He also recalled how the team’s recent win took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win in 2011.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a star-studded affair on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The celebrations are not yet over, as today, July 13, the Ambanis will host the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The Mangal Utsav (the grand reception) will take place tomorrow, July 14.

