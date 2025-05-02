Shah Rukh Khan leaves Deepika Padukone in splits as he romances a bottle, Karan Johar says: ‘Bottle just had a baby’

Yesterday on May 1, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone came together onstage for the WAVES Summit 2025. Fans were delighted to see one of the most adored onscreen pairs together again after so long. As a cherry on top, filmmaker Karan Johar joined the iconic duo for a fun chat. Viral videos and photographs from the summit only left us more intrigued to witness Shah Rukh and Deepika’s upcoming reunion in Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated King. Well, as we wait to watch SRK romance Deepika, in a viral clip from yesterday’s event the Baadshah of Bollywood was caught flirting with someone else. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

A ‘batli’. Yes, you read that right! In a video from the event which has now taken over the internet, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen romancing a bottle of water right in front of Deepika Padukone. As SRK works his charm, quite successfully, Deepika is left in splits. Right then, she gets hilariously scolded by Shah Rukh, who says, “Don't interrupt while I'm trying to romance... a batli.” SRK goes on to recite his poetic dialogue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) before taking a sip from the bottle, probably making it go weak in the knees. Karan Johar jumped in and joked, “The bottle just had a baby.”

Well, the internet can’t get enough of this video, where Shah Rukh reminds us yet again why he is known as the ‘King of Romance’. In the comment section below, one passionate fan gushed, “I'm weeping, truly overwhelmed. Massive shoutout to my parents for heroically dodging contraception that one legendary night, all so I could grace this planet during the divine reign of King Khan, sir. Destiny really said, ‘You belong in this era, darling.’,” whereas another wrote, “Good day to be a bottle ya’ll.” Referring to DP and SRK’s chemistry, a netizen stated, “SRK with his work wife😍their level of friendship and how comfortable they are together is amazing and something I hope to have,” while another wrote, “DP's laugh is so contagious 😹 lmao she stopped like scolded kid in class😂.”

While it was fun watching Shah Rukh work his charm on a bottle, we are more excited to see him with Deepika in King. Also starring SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Munjya fame Abhay Verma, the film is set to arrive in theatres in late 2026.