'Sorry Kohli, we want Bumrah':Fans divided after reports say Virat Kohli will replace Rohit Sharma as Team India captain

The Indian cricket dressing room is far from tranquil, with numerous controversies swirling around. Among the chatter, one report has taken social media by storm—Virat Kohli is set to replace Rohit Sharma as captain for the upcoming final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, Australia. Fans prefer Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli as the next captain of the Indian cricket team

Netizens are sharply divided on Virat’s potential return as skipper, which would mark his comeback to the leadership role after three years. While a section of fans is ecstatic, citing Virat's legacy as India’s most successful Test captain, others argue that the reins should pass to Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit led India to a commanding victory in the first Test of this series in Perth, bolstering his case for a long-term captaincy role.

Earlier today, a report by The Times of India revealed that Rohit Sharma is “unlikely” to feature in India’s Test setup following the series against Australia. However, Rohit is not expected to announce his retirement immediately, a decision likely aimed at keeping the already fragile dressing room dynamics from deteriorating further.

This development leaves Indian cricket at a crossroads. The same report suggests Virat could step into the leadership vacuum, a possibility that has gained traction given his recent on-field behaviour. Throughout the ongoing series, Virat has been a prominent figure in team huddles and has taken an active role in mentoring younger players—hints that he may already be transitioning into a semi-official leadership role.

Virat last captained India during the 2021/22 tour of South Africa, stepping down after a publicised fallout with then-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Despite the drama surrounding his exit, Virat’s leadership record is nothing short of stellar. With 40 wins from 68 matches, his win percentage of 58.82 makes him India’s most successful Test captain. Globally, he ranks fourth in terms of Test victories, behind legends Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh.

As fans and pundits debate Virat’s potential return as captain, the larger question looms—what does this mean for Indian cricket's long-term direction? With Rohit’s possible departure and uncertainties surrounding younger players, Kohli’s leadership may prove to be both a nostalgic return and a stabilising force during a turbulent phase.