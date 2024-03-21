The Bollywood guide to rock tie-dye this Holi!

Bring out the pichkaris and colours, Holi is coming right up! The mood will be upbeat with masti and mazaa in the air, so make sure your outfit fits right into the Holi party mode! We have a trend that’s perfect for the occasion, tie-dye fashion that embodies a playful vibe with its splashes of colour. Swirling lehengas in white with sprays of tangerine and blue, hot-pink tie-dye co-ords, slinky saris and halter cholis with pants and shorts will all ace the game. Take a cue from the stars who have rocked the fad in so many ways. Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor rock the tie-dye trend in a fun way (Instagram)

WHY THIS CHROMATIC STYLE IS SUCH A FAVOURITE AT HOLI

Clearly this is a celebrity favourite and Bollywood stars have been spotted in the trend on different occasions.



Shilpa Shetty looks svelte in her purple tie-dye sari while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocks a Shibori print tie-dye dress(Instagram)

Designer Anushka Khanna, loves working with the trend. She says, “Tie-dye is a great way to add a burst of colour and personality to your wardrobe. I love showing how versatile it can be, from flowy dresses to bold pantsuits. I also experiment and add our signature embellishments to them. Also, mixing and matching unexpected colours and prints is something I enjoy. To get creative, play with bold combinations, embrace colours and patterns, and elevate your look with some embroidered accents.”

YES, IT'S VERSATILE: STYLE TIPS TO FOLLOW

Mitali Ambekar, stylist, shares key dos and don'ts

A few style rules include keeping one piece as a focal point and going with a fitted and baggy fit like Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani have done(Instagram)

A key tie-dye styling rule to know is to keep one piece as a focal point and pair it with solids, for instance, wearing pants with a solid top.

Keeping the festivities of Holi in mind choose bright, vibrant shades like pink, orange, yellow, neons and things that resonate with summer.

As a fabric choice, choose those fabrics that keep one cool and comfortable during the summer heat. Generally, linen and cotton materials work best.

In terms of doing coordinated looks with tie-dye images, try and experiment with silhouettes that are a little fitted and baggy. By that, I mean if the top is fitted, make sure the bottom is baggy and if the top is loose then a nice pair of fitted shorts would look really nice.

Shibori is a common summer tie-dye print, so go with that. Other notable ones are diagonal stripes, spirals, an ombre effect or bleached dyes, all of which are in vogue this spring/summer.



HOW TO ACCESSORISE

While accessorising your tie-dye look, try and do colour blocking with your sunglasses and your hat.



Go with a pair of bright sunnies and a scarf in the print (Instagram)

Use colours from the patterns itself. You can also slip on a tie-dye scarf to act as a bandana to protect the hair and for a cool styling element.

- Mitali Ambekar, Stylist