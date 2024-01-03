The traditional winter delicacies of India

Winters are all about comfort food. Though green leafy veggies, various halwas and spicy pickles are classic and all time favourite, we bring you some lesser known dishes with their recipes. Reigning from different parts of the country, these are the special delicacies that one should try this winter Rich in nutrients, Punjabi Gur is a traditional delicacy

Kusum Bhaji (Barre Bhaji)

(Chhattisgarhi Style Safflower Leaves Stir Fry)

Soaking Time for Chana Dal / Jhunga-2 hrs

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time:15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Safflower leaves-500 gm

Chana Dal or Jhunga -4 tbsp

Oil-2 tbsp

Tomatoes, finely chopped -3 large

Brinjal, cut into long slices/batons, stir-fried-1 small

Turmeric pwd-1/4 th tsp

Coriander pwd-1 tsp

Salt- to taste

For the Tempering:

Oil-2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds-1/2 tsp

Garlic cloves, crushed - 8

Whole Dried red chillies-2

Green chillies, chopped-2

Onion, finely chopped-2

Method:

Heat water in a deep pan

Add the safflower leaves and cook them until tender

This is done to remove the Kasailapan (astringent taste)

Remove the leaves and place it in cold water

Discard the water in which it was blanched

In a kadai add 2 tbsp Oil

Add the drained chana dal

Let it cook and add the cooked safflower leaves

Add tomatoes, turmeric, coriander powder and salt to taste

Now add the Stir fried brinjal

Stir gently

(Usually in Chhattisgarhi, water is added to the bhaji & brinjals are added & cooked in it)

Mix well. Cover and cook until the safflower leaves n veggies are cooked

Switch off the flame

Now in a pan heat / kadai heat oil Add mustard seeds

Crackle

Add garlic

Cook until light golden

Add green chillies and dried red chillies

Add sliced onion

Cook until light golden

Now add the cooked safflower leaves

Cover and cook for 2 to 3 mins

Serve hot

Chef Tip: You may replace the tomatoes with 1/4 th cup of whisked curd

Punjabi Masalewala Gur (Punjabi Spiced Jaggery)

A winter delicacy which is fading away with time.

Prep Time:10 mins

Cook Time:20 mins

Setting Time: 2 hrs

Serves:4

Ingredients:

Heat 1/2 tbsp of desi ghee in a pan

Add the below mentioned and sauté until they turn golden and crunchy

Coarsely Crush: Almonds -20 gm + Cashew nuts -20 gm +Pistachio nuts - 20 gm

Roasted and skinned peanuts-20 gm

Dry coconut thinly sliced-20 gm

Melon seeds-20 gm

Poppy seeds-15 gm

Carom seeds -1 tsp

Cumin Seeds-1/2 tsp

Once sauteed remove and set aside

Method:

Heat the pan add 15 gm of fox nuts dry roast until light brown & crunch i.e. for 7 mins

Cool it completely

Grind it coarsely and add to the sautéed dried fruit mix

Heat the non-stick pan add 1 tbsp desi ghee add 500 gm of chopped

Jaggery

Let it melt over a low flame ( DO NOT COOK)

Add 1 tsp of Dry ginger powder (sonth)-1 tsp +Black Salt-1/4 th tsp

Mix well. Now add the dried fruit mix

Grease a small tray / thali with a lil desi ghee

Pour the jaggery mix

Set aside for 2 hrs

With a clean knife cut the jaggery into pieces / chunks

Consume in winters.

If not consumed immediately transfer into a sterilized glass airtight container

Stays good for 4 weeks

Kashmiri Shufta

Preparation time– 20 minutes

Cooking time- 30 minutes

Serves-4

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes- 3/4th cup

Clarified Butter- 300 gm / as required for frying

Almonds ,blanched and peeled – 1/4th cup

Raisins (Stems removed and discarded)- 1/4th cup

Black currants (Stems removed and discarded)-1/4th cup

Dried Dates (deseeded and chopped)-1/4th cup

Walnuts, broken= 1/4th cup

Apricots (deseeded and chopped)-1/4th cup

Fresh / Dry Coconut ( Sliced)- 1/4th cup

Ginger powder- 1/4th tsp.

Cinnamon powder- 1/4th tsp.

Black pepper powder- 1/4th tsp.

Water- 1 ½ cup

Sugar- 1 ½ cup

Candied sugar – 01 tbsp.

Green Cardamoms ( Crushed)- ½ tsp.

Saffron- 1/4th gm

Lemon Juice- ½ tsp.

Salt- a pinch

For the Drizzling:

Honey -1 tbsp.

For the garnish:

Rose Petals edible and dried- 02 tsp.

Method:

Heat the clarified butter (for frying) and fry the paneer lightly. ( May be soaked in warm water in order to soften it).

Remove and put aside. Cut the almonds into halves.

Soak all the prepared dry fruits in 2 cups of warm water for 15 minutes except coconut. Drain the water from the dry fruits.

Heat 01. tbsp. of clarified butter in a heavy bottomed pan.

Lightly sauté the almonds, raisins, black currants, coconut, dried dates, walnuts and apricots for 1 minute.

Add water, sugar , crushed green cardamoms , ginger powder ,cinnamon powder and Black pepper powder.

Stir till the water comes to a boil.

Lower the flame and cook. Add fried paneer cubes.

Steep the saffron in 2 tsp of hot water, crush with the back of a spoon.

Mix into the pot and stir well.

Add the candied sugar , a pinch of salt and lemon juice.

Stir again.

When the syrup becomes thick (not dry), two thread consistency, remove from the flame.

Serve warm drizzled with honey & garnished with rose petals

Chef Tip: A pinch of salt is added to Shufta, as it enhances and brings out the flavors / sweetness within.

Recipes are shared by chef Reetu Uday Kugaji