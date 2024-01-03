The traditional winter delicacies of India
From Punjabi Masalewala Gur to Kashmiri Shufta and Chhattisgarhi style Barre Bhaji, here are some recipes one must try this winter season
Winters are all about comfort food. Though green leafy veggies, various halwas and spicy pickles are classic and all time favourite, we bring you some lesser known dishes with their recipes. Reigning from different parts of the country, these are the special delicacies that one should try this winter
Kusum Bhaji (Barre Bhaji)
(Chhattisgarhi Style Safflower Leaves Stir Fry)
Soaking Time for Chana Dal / Jhunga-2 hrs
Prep Time: 20 mins
Cook Time:15 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Safflower leaves-500 gm
Chana Dal or Jhunga -4 tbsp
Oil-2 tbsp
Tomatoes, finely chopped -3 large
Brinjal, cut into long slices/batons, stir-fried-1 small
Turmeric pwd-1/4 th tsp
Coriander pwd-1 tsp
Salt- to taste
For the Tempering:
Oil-2 tbsp
Mustard Seeds-1/2 tsp
Garlic cloves, crushed - 8
Whole Dried red chillies-2
Green chillies, chopped-2
Onion, finely chopped-2
Method:
Heat water in a deep pan
Add the safflower leaves and cook them until tender
This is done to remove the Kasailapan (astringent taste)
Remove the leaves and place it in cold water
Discard the water in which it was blanched
In a kadai add 2 tbsp Oil
Add the drained chana dal
Let it cook and add the cooked safflower leaves
Add tomatoes, turmeric, coriander powder and salt to taste
Now add the Stir fried brinjal
Stir gently
(Usually in Chhattisgarhi, water is added to the bhaji & brinjals are added & cooked in it)
Mix well. Cover and cook until the safflower leaves n veggies are cooked
Switch off the flame
Now in a pan heat / kadai heat oil Add mustard seeds
Crackle
Add garlic
Cook until light golden
Add green chillies and dried red chillies
Add sliced onion
Cook until light golden
Now add the cooked safflower leaves
Cover and cook for 2 to 3 mins
Serve hot
Chef Tip: You may replace the tomatoes with 1/4 th cup of whisked curd
Punjabi Masalewala Gur (Punjabi Spiced Jaggery)
A winter delicacy which is fading away with time.
Prep Time:10 mins
Cook Time:20 mins
Setting Time: 2 hrs
Serves:4
Ingredients:
Heat 1/2 tbsp of desi ghee in a pan
Add the below mentioned and sauté until they turn golden and crunchy
Coarsely Crush: Almonds -20 gm + Cashew nuts -20 gm +Pistachio nuts - 20 gm
Roasted and skinned peanuts-20 gm
Dry coconut thinly sliced-20 gm
Melon seeds-20 gm
Poppy seeds-15 gm
Carom seeds -1 tsp
Cumin Seeds-1/2 tsp
Once sauteed remove and set aside
Method:
Heat the pan add 15 gm of fox nuts dry roast until light brown & crunch i.e. for 7 mins
Cool it completely
Grind it coarsely and add to the sautéed dried fruit mix
Heat the non-stick pan add 1 tbsp desi ghee add 500 gm of chopped
Jaggery
Let it melt over a low flame ( DO NOT COOK)
Add 1 tsp of Dry ginger powder (sonth)-1 tsp +Black Salt-1/4 th tsp
Mix well. Now add the dried fruit mix
Grease a small tray / thali with a lil desi ghee
Pour the jaggery mix
Set aside for 2 hrs
With a clean knife cut the jaggery into pieces / chunks
Consume in winters.
If not consumed immediately transfer into a sterilized glass airtight container
Stays good for 4 weeks
Kashmiri Shufta
Preparation time– 20 minutes
Cooking time- 30 minutes
Serves-4
Ingredients:
Paneer cubes- 3/4th cup
Clarified Butter- 300 gm / as required for frying
Almonds ,blanched and peeled – 1/4th cup
Raisins (Stems removed and discarded)- 1/4th cup
Black currants (Stems removed and discarded)-1/4th cup
Dried Dates (deseeded and chopped)-1/4th cup
Walnuts, broken= 1/4th cup
Apricots (deseeded and chopped)-1/4th cup
Fresh / Dry Coconut ( Sliced)- 1/4th cup
Ginger powder- 1/4th tsp.
Cinnamon powder- 1/4th tsp.
Black pepper powder- 1/4th tsp.
Water- 1 ½ cup
Sugar- 1 ½ cup
Candied sugar – 01 tbsp.
Green Cardamoms ( Crushed)- ½ tsp.
Saffron- 1/4th gm
Lemon Juice- ½ tsp.
Salt- a pinch
For the Drizzling:
Honey -1 tbsp.
For the garnish:
Rose Petals edible and dried- 02 tsp.
Method:
Heat the clarified butter (for frying) and fry the paneer lightly. ( May be soaked in warm water in order to soften it).
Remove and put aside. Cut the almonds into halves.
Soak all the prepared dry fruits in 2 cups of warm water for 15 minutes except coconut. Drain the water from the dry fruits.
Heat 01. tbsp. of clarified butter in a heavy bottomed pan.
Lightly sauté the almonds, raisins, black currants, coconut, dried dates, walnuts and apricots for 1 minute.
Add water, sugar , crushed green cardamoms , ginger powder ,cinnamon powder and Black pepper powder.
Stir till the water comes to a boil.
Lower the flame and cook. Add fried paneer cubes.
Steep the saffron in 2 tsp of hot water, crush with the back of a spoon.
Mix into the pot and stir well.
Add the candied sugar , a pinch of salt and lemon juice.
Stir again.
When the syrup becomes thick (not dry), two thread consistency, remove from the flame.
Serve warm drizzled with honey & garnished with rose petals
Chef Tip: A pinch of salt is added to Shufta, as it enhances and brings out the flavors / sweetness within.
Recipes are shared by chef Reetu Uday Kugaji