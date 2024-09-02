‘They’re used to it': Shooter Sarabjot Singh on his parents' reaction after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

The bronze medal in Paris Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker, might be the first Olympic medal in Sarabjot Singh's career, but in a recent interview with us, Singh revealed that his parents are used to the site of their 22-year-old son winning medals. Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"My mother was the first person who called me and congratulated me. After that everyone else in the family also spoke and talked to me. It was a nice feeling, because I was able to make my parents proud. The reaction was the same as the time when I won the medal at the 2022 Asian Games (a gold and a silver medal). My mother is now used to it," Singh said on the sidelines of an event where he along with Bhaker and shooter Swapnil Kusale were awarded cash prizes for their achievements at the Paris Olympics by the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India).

Speaking of parents, recently Singh revealed that he had rejected the job offer of Deputy Director in the Haryana Government's Sports department to concentrate on his shooting career. During our conversation, Singh opened up about his parents' reaction to his decision.

"They were very supportive. They understood that I am still young, so I still have time to take my career forward. Right now, I have only one focus and that is getting more medals for India," he said.

Winning a bronze is just a start for Singh, who only wants to win more laurels for India. "That's the focus now. To win more medals and to become better at what I do. It feels really nice when you have done something for your country, and winning the bronze medal at Paris was one of those moments. I just want to keep practising and replicate the same in the future as well," he concluded.