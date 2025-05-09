Tickle your taste buds with easy-to-make marmalade spreads with summer fruits like mangoes, oranges, berries and more

Cape gooseberry marmalade Ingredients 200 gm - Cape gooseberries Cape gooseberry marmalade by Chef Sandhya Gupta(Sandhya Gupta)

100 gm - Castor sugar

4 gm - Rock salt

1 tbsp - Ginger juice

2 tbsp - Lemon juice

7-8 - Basil leaves (chopped)

1 tbsp - white sesame seeds

Method

Wash the berries and cut them into halves.

In a heavy bottom pan, cook them with sugar.

Let the sugar melt, add salt, ginger juice and basil leaves.

Let this mixture cook till thick, but should be flowing.

Add lemon juice along with sesame seeds.

Let it cool for an hour. Store in a jar.

Refrigerate and consume within a month.

Spread on the bread or put a dollop on your pancakes.

Chef Sandhya Gupta

Blood orange and chili marmalade by Chef Shweta Bhargava

Blood orange and chili marmalade

Ingredients

1 kg - Blood oranges

1 litre - Water

1 piece – Red chilli (deseeded)

1.5 kg - Castor sugar

Method

Squeeze the juice of the oranges. Scrape out all the pulp and tie it in a muslin cloth. Peel the scrapes of oranges. Mix everything and let it soak overnight.

Next day, put everything in a saucepan and bring it to boil. Cover the pan and let it cook for 30 minutes. Cook again for 30 minutes. At this point, add sugar and red chilli and cook at high flame for 20 minutes. Allow it to settle for 10 minutes and fill it in jars.

Home chef and baker Shweta Bhragava

Mango and passion fruit Marmalade by Chef Shantipriya Manna

Mango and passion fruit Marmalade

Ingredients

2 cups - Mangoes (peeled, chopped)

½ cup - Passion fruit pulp (strained)

1½ cups - Granulated sugar

2 tbsp - Lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Method

Blend mango and passion fruit. In a saucepan, combine the fruit, sugar, lemon juice and zest. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, until the mixture thickens and passes the spoon test (place a spoonful on a cold plate — if it wrinkles when pushed, it’s ready).

Pour hot marmalade into sterilised jars, leaving ¼ inch head space. Wipe rims, seal with lids, and let cool. Refrigerate and use within one month.

Chef Shantipriya Manna

Summer Fruit Marmalade by Chef Tushar Mishra

Summer Fruit Marmalade

Ingredients

2 cups - Ripe peaches (peeled, chopped)

1 cup - Strawberries (hulled, chopped)

1 cup - Raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1 - Orange (juice and zest)

1 tbsp - Lemon juice

1½ cups - Sugar

2 tbsp - Elderflower cordial

1 piece - Red chilli (finely minced)

1 packet - Liquid pectin

Sea salt

Method

In a saucepan, combine all the fruits and lemon juice. Simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes, until fruit softens. Stir in the sugar, minced chilli, and pinch of salt.

Bring to a boil. Add elderflower cordial, cook for 20 minutes and store in a jar.

Chef Tushar Mishra

Mulberry Marmalade by Chef Ranjeeta

Mulberry Marmalade

Ingredients

200 gm - Fresh mulberries

100 gm - Orange pulp (peeled and chopped)

1 tbsp - Orange zest

150 gm cups - Sugar

1 tbsp - Lemon juice

½ tsp - Fruit pectin (for thickening)

Method

In a saucepan, simmer mulberries and chopped orange pulp for 10 minutes. Add orange zest, lemon juice and sugar, and stir.

Add pectin for thickening. Simmer for 20–25 minutes. Check for doneness with a spoon. It should coat the back of spoon. Store in a glass jar and refrigerate once opened.

Chef Ranjeeta