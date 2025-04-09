Tillotama Shome fights back tears as she recalls director’s hurtful comments on her salary; fans shower her with love

Tillotama Shome, the talented and beloved actor known for her standout performances in Pataal Lok 2 and Kota Factory 3, has always been open about her struggles in Bollywood. However, her recent revelation about the challenges she has faced regarding her salary in the industry hit a particularly emotional note, resonating deeply with her fans and industry peers alike. Tillotama Shome

In a heartfelt interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Tillotama shared a personal experience that shed light on the often unspoken realities of an actor’s financial journey. Reflecting on an early experience in her career, Tillotama recalled how a director, after paying her a modest fee for a project, dismissed her ambitions about earning a higher salary. At a wrap party, when Tillotama casually mentioned that she dreamed of buying a particular car, something she believed could be within reach if she earned a certain amount from her work and the director’s blunt response struck her deeply.

His words were meant to be a well-intended reality check, but they stayed with her for years. “A director I once worked with paid me very low. At the wrap party, we were all talking when someone asked me, ‘what would be something that you really are lusting for?’ I mentioned a particular car that cost a certain amount, and said, ‘If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car.’ The director then said, ‘I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.’ He said it in a tone that felt like he meant well — but it stayed with me,” said Tillotama.

However, rather than allowing those words to define her, Tillotama turned the pain into fuel for her ambitions. Years later, after landing a dream role that exceeded her creative expectations, she fought tooth and nail for what she believed was rightfully hers. Negotiating for months, Tillotama secured a deal that paid her double the amount she had initially mentioned at the wrap party.

In a triumphant moment, she reached out to the director with a message that would be remembered as a quiet, but powerful act of defiance. “By the way, I just closed a deal and was paid this much. Thought you should know before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do,” she wrote. This moment of success was clearly a turning point for Tillotama. As she shared this story with her audience, she was visibly moved, wiping away tears, reflecting on the emotional weight of proving that her dreams were valid and achievable, despite the barriers imposed by others.

Netizens shower support

The response from fans and netizens was overwhelming. The support poured in, as people praised Tillotama not just for her talent, but for her courage and resilience in the face of adversity. One user expressed, “She is such a fine actor. So happy for her, she deserves it! 🔥,” while another added, "It felt so personal... I just want to hug her right now 😢." The outpouring of admiration was a testament to how deeply her story resonated with others, especially women navigating similar struggles in their own careers. One fan wrote, “Such are true Women Leaders. So inspirational! It’s the people who put us down that actually help us rise to the occasion. Love & respect 🙏🏻♥️,” while another remarked, “One of the finest actors in the country.” Others reflected on the power of having someone who believes in you, even when the world around you doubts your potential: “Potential is definitely invisible but not for the soul readers. They see it all, and you need one soul reader as your friend in a lifetime, at least one. Hits home so hard. ❤️”

Tillotama’s journey from being an underrated actor to a trailblazer who fought for her worth is inspiring to many. Starting her career in 2001 with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, she gradually carved a space for herself in Indian cinema with her honest and powerful performances. Over the years, she has gained widespread recognition for her roles in critically acclaimed series such as Kota Factory, and Lust Stories 2, where her portrayals have consistently garnered rave reviews.