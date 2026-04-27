Triple triumph: Sisters make it to the UP Police together

Three sisters from Mau were formally inducted into the UP Police, donning the uniform after three years of hard work. The joining day turned into a family milestone. Raj Nandani Yadav (25), Shikha Yadav (24), and Ayushi Yadav (21) cleared the constable exam, often standing beside each other during the process and creating history, “History bani yeh toh nahin pata par sab khush bahut hain.”

Raj Nandani Yadav, Shikha Yadav and Ayushi Yadav (in uniform) cleared the constable examination(Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Daughters of a farmer, the sisters shared that their journey was shaped by “shared struggles, discipline, and constant encouragement from the family.”For the family, the moment was more than a job—it was about resilience, with each sister playing a role in helping the others succeed. Speaking to us Shikha elaborates that three years ago, “We decided to prepare for the Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment (2024-2025) examinations after being disheartened from trying for the Sub-Inspector Examinations, acha nahin laga tha and humlog samjh nahin paa rahe thhe ab kya? It was then that a cousin suggested that we should appear for the constable examinations.”She continues, “Which we pondered over and ultimately decided to ride on the wagon for examination last year.”

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{{^usCountry}} The three sisters were incorporated into the UP Police as constables on Sunday during the passing-out ceremony held at Police Lines Lucknow. After clearing the examination, they started in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three sisters were incorporated into the UP Police as constables on Sunday during the passing-out ceremony held at Police Lines Lucknow. After clearing the examination, they started in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling their preparation days, Raj Nandani shares, “Once we started preparing, there was no looking back. As we studied together, notes banane ki zimmedari shared thhi. Also, we were taking a lot of help from the Internet because it was in our head that we have to clear the examinations. Chai ki duty bati hui thhi, (laughs) because we were constantly thinking to get qualified in one go.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling their preparation days, Raj Nandani shares, “Once we started preparing, there was no looking back. As we studied together, notes banane ki zimmedari shared thhi. Also, we were taking a lot of help from the Internet because it was in our head that we have to clear the examinations. Chai ki duty bati hui thhi, (laughs) because we were constantly thinking to get qualified in one go.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now that their formal training is getting over, they expect to be posted around their hometown. “Kabhi bhi ek family ke logon ek hi thana nahin milta, so we wait to see who gets hometown posted—that’s the only competition,” adds Shikha.On being asked about marriage, all three were quick to revert, “No, not now, till we achieve our goals. Also, as we are five sisters, our elder sisters didn’t get a chance to fulfill their dreams and invested in us like their children. So we have to give back to them as well as our parents.”In another family, 49-year-old homeguard Mamta Kaushik from Lalitpur saw her daughter Anjali (20) become a constable. “She will bring changes I couldn’t,” Mamta said. Adding to the joy, Anjali’s cousin Ekta Tiwari also joined the force alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that their formal training is getting over, they expect to be posted around their hometown. “Kabhi bhi ek family ke logon ek hi thana nahin milta, so we wait to see who gets hometown posted—that’s the only competition,” adds Shikha.On being asked about marriage, all three were quick to revert, “No, not now, till we achieve our goals. Also, as we are five sisters, our elder sisters didn’t get a chance to fulfill their dreams and invested in us like their children. So we have to give back to them as well as our parents.”In another family, 49-year-old homeguard Mamta Kaushik from Lalitpur saw her daughter Anjali (20) become a constable. “She will bring changes I couldn’t,” Mamta said. Adding to the joy, Anjali’s cousin Ekta Tiwari also joined the force alongside her. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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