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Triple triumph: Sisters make it to the UP Police together

Three sisters from Mau, Raj Nandani, Shikha, and Ayushi Yadav, were inducted into UP Police as constables after three years of hard work

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 05:39 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Three sisters from Mau were formally inducted into the UP Police, donning the uniform after three years of hard work. The joining day turned into a family milestone. Raj Nandani Yadav (25), Shikha Yadav (24), and Ayushi Yadav (21) cleared the constable exam, often standing beside each other during the process and creating history, “History bani yeh toh nahin pata par sab khush bahut hain.”

Raj Nandani Yadav, Shikha Yadav and Ayushi Yadav (in uniform) cleared the constable examination(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Daughters of a farmer, the sisters shared that their journey was shaped by “shared struggles, discipline, and constant encouragement from the family.”For the family, the moment was more than a job—it was about resilience, with each sister playing a role in helping the others succeed. Speaking to us Shikha elaborates that three years ago, “We decided to prepare for the Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment (2024-2025) examinations after being disheartened from trying for the Sub-Inspector Examinations, acha nahin laga tha and humlog samjh nahin paa rahe thhe ab kya? It was then that a cousin suggested that we should appear for the constable examinations.”She continues, “Which we pondered over and ultimately decided to ride on the wagon for examination last year.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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