All you need to know about Thailand’s annual national park closures

BySneha Chakraborty
Jan 27, 2024 12:31 AM IST

TAT has announced their National Park closing schedule, informing visitors of the dates on which entry restrictions will apply in 134 out of the 156 parks.

Planning a trip to visit Thailand and have some of their famed national parks on your itinerary? TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) has announced their closing schedule for the current season, informing visitors of the dates on which there will be entry restrictions in 134 out of the 156 national parks. “This is normal practice, as Thailand’s national park system closes several attractions every year for a certain period, depending on weather and park conditions,” stated a release posted on their official tourism website.

Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai National Park:

Namtok Kaeng Hin Phoeng and Namtok Takhro: March 1 to April 30, 2024

Namtok Sarika: April 1 to 30, 2024

Pha Diao Dai Viewpoint: June 1 to September 30, 2024

Namtok KongKaeo-Namtok Heo Suwat Nature Trail: July 1 to August 30, 2024

Khao Sok National Park:

Bua Phut (Rafflesia kerrii) 111 km tourist site: May 1 to October 31, 2024

Tham Nam Thalu: June 1 to November 30, 2024

Kaeng Krachan National Park:

Khao Phaneon Thung, Phaneon Thung Campsite, and Huai Mae Saliang: August 1 to October 31, 2024

Pha Nam Yod: January 1 to September 30, 2024

Kui Buri National Park:

Wildlife Viewing Spot, Nature Trail, and Kui Buri Campsite: June 1 to 30, 2024

Doi Inthanon National Park:

Kio Mae Pan Nature Trail and Namtok Lan Sadet: June 1 to October 31, 2024

Erawan National Park:

Entire park: September 1 to 30, 2024

Ao Phang-Nga National Park:

Ko Lawa Yai, Ao Khian, Ko Boi Yai, Accommodation Zone 2 (Ko Lawa Yai) and Ao Phang-nga Campsite: August 1 to September 30, 2024

Mu Ko Similan National Park:

Fantasy Reef, Ao Fai Wap, Ko Ngang Chang, Orchid House, Ko Payu (Ko Jed), Ko Tachai, and coral reef around the island Anita Reef (Ko Ha-Ko Hok): closed indefinitely

    Sneha Chakraborty

    Sneha Chakraborty writes on travel, food, culture, gadgets and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

