All you need to know about Thailand’s annual national park closures

Planning a trip to visit Thailand and have some of their famed national parks on your itinerary? TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) has announced their closing schedule for the current season, informing visitors of the dates on which there will be entry restrictions in 134 out of the 156 national parks. “This is normal practice, as Thailand’s national park system closes several attractions every year for a certain period, depending on weather and park conditions,” stated a release posted on their official tourism website.

Khao Yai National Park