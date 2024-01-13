All you need to know about the re-opening of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa in southern Iceland is finally opening its doors after almost a month-long closure. The lagoon had to force closure in early November due to the possibility of threat from more than 1,000 earthquakes in 24 hours, followed by a second shutdown because of volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
The eruption, which took place approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometres) from the town of Grindavik where the pool is situated, led to the evacuation of 3,400 people as a precaution.
In a recent announcement, the spa, restaurant, and hotel have announced that the lagoon will be reopening for visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The Lava restaurant will start operation on the 13th of January followed by the Silica Hotel and Retreat Hotel on the 16th, and the Michelin-starred Moss restaurant on the 17th of January.