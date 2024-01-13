All you need to know about the re-opening of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa in southern Iceland is finally opening its doors after almost a month-long closure. The lagoon had to force closure in early November due to the possibility of threat from more than 1,000 earthquakes in 24 hours, followed by a second shutdown because of volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Lava restaurant will start operation on the 13th of January followed by the Silica Hotel and Retreat Hotel on the 16th, and the Michelin-starred Moss restaurant on the 17th of January.

The eruption, which took place approximately 2 miles (3.2 kilometres) from the town of Grindavik where the pool is situated, led to the evacuation of 3,400 people as a precaution.

