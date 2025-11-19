As IFFI takes the beach, your Goa guide to mornings, evenings and everything in between

IFFI Goa 2025 is set to roll out its red carpet from November 20 to November 28. Now if you happen to be attending, there's no reason for your trip to just be about cinema. Influencer and Goa-tripping veteran Tarini Manchanda has just the perfect hotspot reccos up her sleeve (and on her feed). Check them out! Hitting up IFFI Goa 2025? The only side-trip guide you'll need (Photos: Instagram/tarinimanchanda)

Food trip energy 1. Pousada by the Beach is a Calangute staple and a must-visit. Tarini says the spot also has a couple of cute dogs, so that's a bonus!

2.Thalassa Beach, but try making it before sunset.

3. La Plage is one of the fancier shacks in Morjim with a stunning sea view to supplement your full plates.

4. Anahata Beach Resort in Ashwem is one of Tarini's top picks to dump her stuff at before heading into the waters — and a cozy spot awaits once you're done splashing around.

5. Amber's Cocktail Bar is another perfect sunset spot in Morjim. Think a shack, but for cocktails. Tarini recommends going right after a dip.

6. Tereza Beach House on Coco beach has delicious comfort food, a stunning view and will almost end up feeling like a private beach experience, affirms Tarini.

7. Gopal's Shack is a good old rustic shack in Morjim — the kind you just can't go wrong with.

8. Yazu serves up Japanese and is one of the fancier Candolim spots. Bonus points for the sea facing table arrangements.