Brazil pushes its new visa processing system for American tourists

Australia, Canada, and the US can now plan their trip to Brazil without worrying about getting a visa until 10 April. The country had planned to reinstate visas for these countries after five years of the waiver in 2019. Before 2019, citizens from the U.S., Canada and Australia citizens travelling to the country had to apply for a travel visa.

The Brazilian government is renewing its interest in negotiating visa exemption agreements with the three nations based on the principles of reciprocity and equality between countries, the ministry stated in a press release.

This will also allow the Brazilian government to take more time to roll out a new electronic visa system. As per a statement given by the tourism board to Skift, a travel intelligence media company, the delay will also aid the inflow of tourists during the high season.

“The extension is intended to complete the process of implementing the requirement system E-Visa and prevent the change from interfering with the flow of tourists from these countries to Brazil during the high season,” the tourism board said in a statement to Skift.

Since then, people travelling from the above-mentioned countries could stay in Brazil for 90 days with the possibility of an extension up to 180 days.