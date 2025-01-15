Culinary tourism: Explore these 9 must-visit food destinations

Food has always been more than just sustenance—it’s a bridge to new cultures, a storyteller of traditions, and a universal way to connect with people. In recent years, it has grown from being a delightful part of travel to a central motivator for choosing where to go. The numbers tell the story. The culinary tourism market is expected to grow at an impressive annual rate of 17.1%, soaring from USD 1,160.7 billion in 2024 to over USD 5,627.2 billion by 2034. Travelers aren’t just interested in tasting popular dishes; they’re eager to roll up their sleeves for cooking classes, wander through bustling food markets, sip wines in sunlit vineyards, or even go foraging for ingredients in the wilderness. Every meal becomes a narrative—a window into a region’s heritage, its people, and its way of life. Culinary tourism is also about savoring not just the food but also the stories and ecosystems behind it.

Culinary tourism is also about savoring not just the food but also the stories and ecosystems behind it.

According to Sandeep Arora, Director of Brightsun Travel, India, here are the top destinations to experience culinary tourism in 2025:

Italy

From the creamy risottos of Milan to the world-famous pizza of Naples, Italy is a feast for the senses. Tuscany’s rolling vineyards invite wine lovers, while the Amalfi Coast serves up fresh seafood with stunning sea views. For a truly elevated experience, head to Osteria Francescana in Modena, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant that’s consistently ranked among the world’s best. Italy’s food culture is a perfect blend of history, passion, and farm-to-table traditions that make every bite unforgettable.

Japan

Few places in the world take food as seriously as Japan. Whether it’s savoring sushi crafted by master chefs in Tokyo, slurping ramen in cozy local eateries, or experiencing the delicate art of tempura, Japanese cuisine is about precision and balance. Tokyo alone is home to more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city, but the culinary magic extends across the country, from Osaka’s vibrant street food to Kyoto’s refined kaiseki meals.

Thailand

Thailand’s culinary scene is as dynamic as its landscapes. In Bangkok, street-side stalls draw crowds with dishes like Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup, while Michelin-starred restaurants elevate Thai flavors to new heights. Phuket, with its beachside charm, offers everything from fresh seafood to hands-on cooking classes. Whether it’s tasting fiery curries or sweet mango sticky rice, Thailand is a feast of bold, unforgettable flavors.

France

France remains the epitome of culinary excellence. Paris beckons with its patisseries, cheese shops, and bistros, while Burgundy’s vineyards and Provence’s olive oil farms invite a deeper dive into regional specialties. For a unique experience, take a cooking class in a Loire Valley chateau or explore Lyon, the gastronomic capital, where classic dishes like coq au vin come to life. France is a place where food is celebrated as an art form, making it a must-visit for any culinary traveler.

Chhavi Chadha, founder of Bespoke Tailormade Experiences also shares some location:

Vietnam, for street-food enthusiasts:

Vietnam’s culinary culture is a harmonious blend of fresh herbs, bold flavors, and regional diversity. From the bustling street food markets of Hanoi to the refined imperial cuisine of Hue, Vietnam offers a tantalizing experience for food lovers.

• Must try: steaming pho in Hanoi or banh xeo (crispy pancakes) in Saigon.

• Must visit: floating markets of the Mekong Delta for exotic fruits and local delicacies.

• Experience: Take a cooking class in Hoi An to master making cao lau noodles.

2. San Sebastián (Spain) for best Michelin Starred experiences:

This Basque city is synonymous with culinary excellence, boasting one of the highest densities of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita. It’s a paradise for gourmands seeking fine dining and pintxos (Basque tapas).

• Must try: local favorites like gilda or anchovy-stuffed peppers in Old town

• Must visit: Arzak or Mugaritz, two of the world’s top restaurants.

• Experience: Visit local cider houses for hearty Basque fare paired with artisanal cider.

3. Puglia, Italy, for lovers of the slow life:

Puglia’s culinary identity is rooted in simplicity, farm-to-table freshness, and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

• Must try: freshly pressed extra-virgin olive oil, orecchiette with cime di rapa (turnip greens) in a traditional masseria.

• Must visit: Bari to taste raw fish, a local delicacy.

• Experience: Stay in a restored trullo (traditional Apulian stone house) and enjoy a private farm-to-table dinner curated by a local chef.

4. Lyon, France, for gastronomic excellence like no other:

Known as the birthplace of French gastronomy, Lyon offers a rich culinary heritage, from bouchon-style comfort food to exquisite fine dining experiences.

• Must try: Quenelles (creamy fish dumplings) and coq au vin at a traditional bouchon.

• Must visit: Les Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse market for artisanal cheeses, pastries, and charcuterie.

• Experience: Take a wine tour in nearby Beaujolais or Côtes du Rhône regions.

5. Goa, for a burst of Indian coastal flavours:

Goa’s cuisine reflects its Portuguese heritage, vibrant spice markets, and coastal bounty.

• Must try: vindaloo or xacuti paired with locally brewed feni.

• Must visit: a local fish market to witness the fresh catch being auctioned daily.

• Experience: the spice plantations to learn about the region’s rich spice trade history.

Culinary tourism has emerged as a significant driver for modern travelers, offering an immersive way to connect with the culture, history, and soul of a destination.