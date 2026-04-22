Do these sustainability champions really walk the talk? Yes

Simple hacks that Dia Mirza Rekhi lives by

I always carry my own refillable metal bottle, says actor Dia Mirza Rekhi

An avid traveller and environmentalist, the actor shares how she does her bit while travelling. She says, “I always carry my own refillable metal bottle. This simple initiative has helped me stop over 15000 plastic bottles from entering natural ecosystems.” While choosing a place to stay, she prefers one that practices sustainability. “I make sure the hotel or resort manages their waste, avoids single-use plastics, harvests rainwater, powers with solar and grows fruits and vegetables and I also love participating in voluntary activities such as beach clean up, planting to give it back to the communities. Buying directly from the local artisans is deeply satisfying.”

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What truly bothers Shenaz Treasury is the casual way people litter — seeing garbage, even at the bottom of the ocean.

Shenaz Treasury’s slow travel philosophy

Echoing her views, the actor and travel influencer, says, “For me, mindful travel is about making conscious choices at every step. I try to pick destinations that prioritise sustainability, such as eco-friendly hotels that support local businesses, and places that respect their communities and hire local staff. I’ve also learned to slow down my travel: fewer destinations, longer stays, using local transport, and always ensuring I leave a place as clean as I found it. What truly bothers me, though, is the casual way people litter — seeing garbage, even at the bottom of the ocean, is deeply upsetting. That’s why I started the hashtag #tumnephekamainedekha on Instagram, encouraging people to call out littering. During my recent trip to Sri Lanka, I stayed at three nature-focused retreats that emphasised minimal consumption, local food, and environmental respect, and that experience reaffirmed how fulfilling and responsible travel can feel.”

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I always carry a trash bag with me and use it to bring back waste I generate during my travels, says Pradeep

{{^usCountry}} Pradeep Sangwan carries his waste back {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradeep Sangwan carries his waste back {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Founder of Healing Himalayas, an environmental organisation dedicated to cleaning and restoring the Himalayan ecosystem, speaks on his travels. “I believe sustainable travel begins with mindful choices. I always carry a trash bag with me and use it to bring back waste I generate during my travels, especially in the remote places where there is no proper infrastructure to manage garbage. I then dispose it at a proper recycling facility. I also avoid single-use plastics, support local communities and choose electric or shared transport for local travel whenever possible. These are simple practices we can all include in our journeys. In fact, sustainability is not about perfection; it is about making better choices with every journey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Founder of Healing Himalayas, an environmental organisation dedicated to cleaning and restoring the Himalayan ecosystem, speaks on his travels. “I believe sustainable travel begins with mindful choices. I always carry a trash bag with me and use it to bring back waste I generate during my travels, especially in the remote places where there is no proper infrastructure to manage garbage. I then dispose it at a proper recycling facility. I also avoid single-use plastics, support local communities and choose electric or shared transport for local travel whenever possible. These are simple practices we can all include in our journeys. In fact, sustainability is not about perfection; it is about making better choices with every journey.” {{/usCountry}}

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Inputs from Akshi Sharma

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