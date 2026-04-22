Do these sustainability champions really walk the talk? Yes

Shenaz Treasury’s slow travel philosophy

Echoing her views, the actor and travel influencer, says, “For me, mindful travel is about making conscious choices at every step. I try to pick destinations that prioritise sustainability, such as eco-friendly hotels that support local businesses, and places that respect their communities and hire local staff. I’ve also learned to slow down my travel: fewer destinations, longer stays, using local transport, and always ensuring I leave a place as clean as I found it. What truly bothers me, though, is the casual way people litter — seeing garbage, even at the bottom of the ocean, is deeply upsetting. That’s why I started the hashtag #tumnephekamainedekha on Instagram, encouraging people to call out littering. During my recent trip to Sri Lanka, I stayed at three nature-focused retreats that emphasised minimal consumption, local food, and environmental respect, and that experience reaffirmed how fulfilling and responsible travel can feel.”