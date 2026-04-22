Do these sustainability champions really walk the talk? Yes

Simple hacks that Dia Mirza Rekhi lives by
An avid traveller and environmentalist, the actor shares how she does her bit while travelling. She says, “I always carry my own refillable metal bottle. This simple initiative has helped me stop over 15000 plastic bottles from entering natural ecosystems.” While choosing a place to stay, she prefers one that practices sustainability. “I make sure the hotel or resort manages their waste, avoids single-use plastics, harvests rainwater, powers with solar and grows fruits and vegetables and I also love participating in voluntary activities such as beach clean up, planting to give it back to the communities. Buying directly from the local artisans is deeply satisfying.”