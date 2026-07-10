FIFA World Cup 2026: British Airways and Norwegian Air bet their logos on Euro quarter-final

British Airways and Norwegian Air place a hilarious logo-swap bet ahead of Sunday’s big match (IST), and fans are loving the drama

What’s the bet?

Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during a news ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against England Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP/PTI)(AP07_09_2026_000524B) (AP)

The FIFA fever has reached the skies!

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Ahead of the Norway vs England quarter-final, airline companies Norwegian Air and British Airways have engaged in a social media banter, placing a fun bet before the big clash.

It began when Norwegian Air challenged British Airways on Instagram, proposing that the losing airline replace its Instagram profile logo with the winner’s for a day. After initially hesitating, British Airways accepted with the cheeky reply: “Scared? Nor-way, mate.”

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A sky high drama

{{^usCountry}} On the pitch the stakes are high. Norway enter their first-ever quarter-final after Erling Haaland’s incredible perfomance against Brazil in the Round of 16 match, while England head in with confidence after beating Mexico but will miss suspended defender Jarell Quansah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the pitch the stakes are high. Norway enter their first-ever quarter-final after Erling Haaland’s incredible perfomance against Brazil in the Round of 16 match, while England head in with confidence after beating Mexico but will miss suspended defender Jarell Quansah. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet users are absolutely loving the corporate banter. Fans are flooding the comment sections, with many joking that they are actually more excited about the airlines’ logo bet than the actual football match.