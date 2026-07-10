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FIFA World Cup 2026: British Airways and Norwegian Air bet their logos on Euro quarter-final

It began when Norwegian Air challenged British Airways proposing that the losing airline replace its Instagram profile logo with the winner’s for a day

Updated on: Jul 10, 2026 04:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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British Airways and Norwegian Air place a hilarious logo-swap bet ahead of Sunday’s big match (IST), and fans are loving the drama

What’s the bet?

Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during a news ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against England Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP/PTI)(AP07_09_2026_000524B) (AP)
Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during a news ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against England Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP/PTI)(AP07_09_2026_000524B) (AP)

The FIFA fever has reached the skies!

Ahead of the Norway vs England quarter-final, airline companies Norwegian Air and British Airways have engaged in a social media banter, placing a fun bet before the big clash.

It began when Norwegian Air challenged British Airways on Instagram, proposing that the losing airline replace its Instagram profile logo with the winner’s for a day. After initially hesitating, British Airways accepted with the cheeky reply: “Scared? Nor-way, mate.”

A sky high drama

Internet users are absolutely loving the corporate banter. Fans are flooding the comment sections, with many joking that they are actually more excited about the airlines’ logo bet than the actual football match.

 
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