Guess the only Indian city in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ 2025 list; hint — it's in Tamil Nadu!

Lonely Planet has finally unveiled its 15th edition of the ‘Best in Travel’ list, spotlighting the top 30 must-visit trending destinations. This year’s guide is rather in-depth, encompassing not just cities and countries but also noteworthy regions that should be on your travel bucket list. While Kazakhstan was the first on the list and the city of Toulouse claimed the top spot among urban destinations, India was represented by the lovely city of Puducherry in Tamil Nadu. Puducherry

A mere 4-hour ride away from Chennai, Puducherry is one of India's most picturesque destinations. It has everything a traveller is looking for: it's cheap, has all the amenities and is very easily accessible. Lonely Planet evaluates destinations based on their uniqueness, contemporary relevance, the ‘wow factor’ and a dedicated commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and diversity —qualities that Pondi embodies beautifully.

What can you do there?

Puducherry is more than just pristine beaches and warm, welcoming locals — it's a hidden culinary gem where French and South Indian flavours blend beautifully. The city, once a French outpost, still carries traces of its colonial past in its unique cuisine and architecture. Beyond the food, Puducherry is perfect for adventure lovers with water sports and a tranquil escape for those looking to reconnect with nature.

North of Puducherry lies Auroville, a distinctive township where foreigners from across the globe reside. At the centre stands the Matrimandir, an ornate golden dome that symbolises peace. Guests can book visits to explore the inside or enjoy views from a nearby platform that features a marketplace showcasing local crafts, incense, and handmade musical instruments. Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet’s SVP, content and executive editor spoke to CNN saying, “Puducherry is reimagining itself as “a top destination for sand and surf, with an extensive project that’s reclaiming the beaches that eroded into the sea.”

With its serene spots and vibrant cultural heritage, Puducherry is a must-visit for both Indian travellers and international visitors.