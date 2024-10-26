Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Guess the only Indian city in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ 2025 list; hint — it's in Tamil Nadu!

ByAadrika Sominder
Oct 26, 2024 06:20 PM IST

This one city was the only Indian addition to the famous Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ 2025 list; which one do you think it is?

Lonely Planet has finally unveiled its 15th edition of the ‘Best in Travel’ list, spotlighting the top 30 must-visit trending destinations. This year’s guide is rather in-depth, encompassing not just cities and countries but also noteworthy regions that should be on your travel bucket list. While Kazakhstan was the first on the list and the city of Toulouse claimed the top spot among urban destinations, India was represented by the lovely city of Puducherry in Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry
Puducherry

A mere 4-hour ride away from Chennai, Puducherry is one of India's most picturesque destinations. It has everything a traveller is looking for: it's cheap, has all the amenities and is very easily accessible. Lonely Planet evaluates destinations based on their uniqueness, contemporary relevance, the ‘wow factor’ and a dedicated commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and diversity —qualities that Pondi embodies beautifully.

What can you do there?

Puducherry is more than just pristine beaches and warm, welcoming locals — it's a hidden culinary gem where French and South Indian flavours blend beautifully. The city, once a French outpost, still carries traces of its colonial past in its unique cuisine and architecture. Beyond the food, Puducherry is perfect for adventure lovers with water sports and a tranquil escape for those looking to reconnect with nature.

North of Puducherry lies Auroville, a distinctive township where foreigners from across the globe reside. At the centre stands the Matrimandir, an ornate golden dome that symbolises peace. Guests can book visits to explore the inside or enjoy views from a nearby platform that features a marketplace showcasing local crafts, incense, and handmade musical instruments. Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet’s SVP, content and executive editor spoke to CNN saying, “Puducherry is reimagining itself as “a top destination for sand and surf, with an extensive project that’s reclaiming the beaches that eroded into the sea.”

With its serene spots and vibrant cultural heritage, Puducherry is a must-visit for both Indian travellers and international visitors.

 

 

 

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //