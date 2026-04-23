Indian passport holders can now transit through France without a transit visa

Long layovers just got easier to navigate. Indian travellers flying via France will no longer need to account for an extra visa step, with the country set to drop its airport transit visa requirement from April 10, 2026. The update was confirmed by the Embassy of France in India in a press release issued on April 23, 2026.

Passengers can now connect via French airports without additional paperwork.

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This update comes after an announcement made earlier this year by France's President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India in February 2026, where easing travel for Indian nationals featured as part of wider bilateral discussions. In its official statement, the Embassy of France in India said, “With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory.”

For those connecting to a third destination, this development means smoother stopovers with no additional paperwork, as long as you stay within the airport’s international transit zone. This change marks a notable shift in policy. Until recently, Indian travellers were required to obtain a transit visa even for short layovers, despite not exiting the airport or entering French territory. The new exemption removes that extra layer of paperwork and cuts down both time and cost for passengers navigating long-haul routes.

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{{^usCountry}} The exemption, however, applies strictly to airside transit. Travellers who wish to leave the airport or enter the Schengen area will still need a valid short-stay visa under existing rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exemption, however, applies strictly to airside transit. Travellers who wish to leave the airport or enter the Schengen area will still need a valid short-stay visa under existing rules. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The change is set to ease travel for Indian passengers connecting to destinations like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom via major hubs such as Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change is set to ease travel for Indian passengers connecting to destinations like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom via major hubs such as Paris. {{/usCountry}}

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