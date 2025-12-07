IndiGo delays cripple event industry itineraries amid peak season

The severe operational crisis at IndiGo, marked by extensive flight cancellations and delays has created chaos for travellers amidst the wedding and event season. The disastrous timing is wreaking havoc on the events industry, leaving vendors in a lurch as their carefully scheduled itineraries crumble. (Photo: PTI)

Widespread cancellations and severe delays have stranded thousands, resulting in lost baggage and overwhelmed facilities at major airports nationwide.

The crisis peaked on Friday with over 550 domestic and international flights cancelled, leading the airline to suspend all departures from Delhi Airport until midnight Friday.

The disastrous timing is wreaking havoc on the events industry, leaving vendors in a lurch as their carefully scheduled itineraries crumble.

Rasmeen Sawhney, wedding planner of Aroosi Events, recounted her multi-hour struggle to reach Jodhpur for work: “The flight was at 10:30 am but there was no message from the airlines for the delay... We were inside the bus for almost 2 hours, without even letting us go to the washroom... We finally managed to fly at 4:30 and my entire day was wasted.”

Fashion show director Anu Ahuja described a scene of absolute disarray at the airport: “I have a show tomorrow. So many models, designers, and musicians are flying. When I entered the airport in Bangalore, thousands of bags were lying near the counter. Almost 50 counters and just one staff member. They kept saying the flight is on time. But they don’t show on screen that the flight is delayed. I have aimlessly walking at the airport...People were screaming, shouting.”

For individual travellers, the lack of communication and denial of support compounded the distress. Khyati Vora shared her experience after her Nagpur to Mumbai flight was cancelled: “We travelled all the way over 3+ hours... When we got to the airport, the staff said that this flight is cancelled... We asked for compensation, they denied it completely... We are two girls travelling alone and we don’t know anyone in Nagpur now where would we stay?”