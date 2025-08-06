How does the underwater world look? Imagine this: Fish, corals, plants, seaweed, and you swimming right through its beauty. International Scuba Day (today) invites all ocean lovers to take the plunge and explore the mesmerising world beneath the surface. And what better way to mark the occasion than planning your next dive? We asked travel influencers some of the best places to experience scuba diving in India and beyond. International Scuba Diving Day: Places to experience the best deep-sea experience(Photo: Shutterstock)

Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

With crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs and rich marine life, this islet in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands is one of India’s top diving destinations, says content creator Mihir Golani. “It’s also beginner-friendly with PADI-certified instructors and calm waters. The waters aren’t as crowded and have 25-30m visibility,” he shares. Budget: ₹35,000 - ₹50,000 (with flights to Port Blair, ferry to Havelock, stay, 1–2 dives, gear and instructor)

Bangaram & Kadmat Islands, Lakshadweep

Want something off-beat? Explore these atolls in Lakshadweep. “These spots offer one of the most untouched diving experiences in India,” Mihir tells us, adding, “The water is turquoise blue and houses diverse marine life such as turtles and reef sharks. The place has minimal tourist traffic and unexplored dive sites.”

Budget: ₹40,000 - ₹60,000 (with flights to Agatti Island, boat to Bangaram or Kadmat, accommodation, 1–2 dives, permits, gear and instructor)

Raja Ampat, Bali, and Komodo, Indonesia

Beyond India, travel content creator Nehaa Nambiar recommends these Indonesian islands to get your deep-sea fix. “Indonesia stands out as the best diving destination. The marine biodiversity here is insane; you see everything from tiny nudibranchs to majestic manta rays in one dive. Visibility can go beyond 30m on a good day,” she says.

Budget: ₹33,500 - ₹36,000 for fun dives, depending on region (includes flight and accommodation costs for 2-3) and ₹25,000 - ₹30,000 for a full Open Water course

Neil Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Also part of the Andaman & Nicobar island network, this spot is quiet and less commercial, making for a peaceful diving experience. According to Purva, “Calm waters and certified dive schools make it suitable for first-timers.” Budget: ₹40,000 - ₹50,000 (including flights, ferry rides, stay, Open Water Diving Course training and dives for 3-4 days). Varies by season and course type

Koh Tao, Thailand

Also known as Southeast Asia’s diving mecca, this Thai atoll might be tiny, but offers the most bang for your buck. “With affordable diving certifications, it’s the go-to destination for first-timers. It has great visibility, varied marine life, and many dive shops,” shares creator Purva Joshi. Budget: ₹46,000 - ₹53,000 (includes flights to Koh Samui, boat to Koh Tao, diving courses and accommodation for 2-3 days)

Blue spaces for mental ease

A growing body of research, such as BlueHealth, suggests that water bodies offer various physiological and psychological benefits. Open blue spaces such as oceans, lakes, ponds, and rivers were found to reduce mental distress and antidepressant use, while boosting positive emotions. Even simply looking at blue spaces regularly can aid better sleep, and may support social relationships as people naturally gather at idyllic locations.