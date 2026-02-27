Jaipur leads Holi travel boom: 459% surge in international visitors overall
If you aren't feeling the Holi fever yet, these stats may just get you foot tapping and your heart pumping with excitement
The Holi influx will seemingly be big this year - if online travel agency Agoda's data is anything to go by.
Their analysis compares accommodation searches made between December 28, 2025 to 28 January, 2026 - for check-ins between February 28, 2026 to March 4, 2026); with searches made between December 12, 2024 to January 12 2025 - for check-ins between March 12, 2025 and March 16, 2025. And as far as the international tourist influx goes, tourism in Indian hotspots will be moving for the next week. The numbers have spoken and these are the most in-demand spots for international travelers for Holi 2026.
Jaipur
Jaipur recorded one of the biggest increases, with accommodation searches rising 282 per cent compared to last year's Holi period. The city's palace-led festivities and its association with iconic landmarks such as Amer Fort are likely major pull factors.
Udaipur
Udaipur saw a 233 per cent surge in interest. The city's lakeside setting, heritage architecture and the usual curated Holi gatherings hosted by boutique and historic hotels is what gives the Udaipur edition of the festival of colours its edge.
Pushkar
Pushkar registered a 195 per cent rise in searches for the mentioned time-period. Its Holi festivities unfold along Pushkar Lake and the 52 ghats, make for lively yet culturally-rooted celebrations.
Vrindavan
Vrindavan witnessed a 126 per cent increase in travel interest. The holy spot tends to draw in those more fascinated with the spiritual and religious context of the festival. The flower Holi rituals and temple courtyards resounding with bhajans add to this allure.
Mathura
Mathura recorded a 109 per cent rise. Mathura's primary appeal in this regard is the fact that it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. One can expect traditional street celebrations and temple rituals making for a rather wholesome Holi scene.
Are you going to explore new territory this Holi?
