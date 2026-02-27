The Holi influx will seemingly be big this year - if online travel agency Agoda's data is anything to go by. Jaipur leads Holi travel boom: 459% surge in international visitors overall (Photos: Instagram, Revv)

Their analysis compares accommodation searches made between December 28, 2025 to 28 January, 2026 - for check-ins between February 28, 2026 to March 4, 2026); with searches made between December 12, 2024 to January 12 2025 - for check-ins between March 12, 2025 and March 16, 2025. And as far as the international tourist influx goes, tourism in Indian hotspots will be moving for the next week. The numbers have spoken and these are the most in-demand spots for international travelers for Holi 2026.