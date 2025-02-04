Monuments of My Country: From Hawa Mahal to Amer Fort, breathtaking gems in Jaipur to visit during a short trip

India is a country rich in culture and tradition. Every town, every state has a story to tell. Jaipur in Rajasthan, one of the earliest planned cities of modern India, is one such beautiful spot which deserves to be on your list if you are a traveller who is eager to learn more about our cultural history. Here’s a look at 3 must-visit monuments in the city, which will leave your heart and camera roll full: The gems of Jaipur

Hawa Mahal

Also known as the ‘Palace of Winds’, Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. When you look at this beauty from the street, it appears like a honeycomb with small portholes. The small windows were curated for two important reasons— for ventilation and to allow royal women to view the street and the city without being seen

Ticket Price: ₹50 for Indian citizens

How to reach: You can either take a cab or auto from the airport and railway station

Amer Fort

For this one we would suggest taking out one whole day! Trust us when we say it will be worth your time. It was built in 1592 on a hilltop, by Raja Man Singh I, initially as a military fort. However, it later became the residence of Rajput Maharajas and royal families. The architecture is breathtaking with sections such as Sheesh Mahal, Sukh Mahal and Diwan-i-Aam built specifically for serving different purposes

Ticket Price: ₹100 for Indian citizens

How to reach: By bus, auto or cab

Jal Mahal

The Jal Mahal, or the Water Palace, was constructed by Maharaja Jai Singh II as a summer retreat for the royal family. It is situated in Man Sagar Lake, a man-made lake, and is a symbol of Rajasthan’s royal opulence. Entry inside the palace is now restricted but the architecture, which combines Rajput and Mughal styles, can be admired from across the lake

Ticket Price: No fee

How to reach: By bus, auto or cab

So what are you waiting for? Go explore! Pictures clicked here can be sent in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.