Monuments of My Country: From Hawa Mahal to Amer Fort, breathtaking gems in Jaipur to visit during a short trip
Check out these gems with rich history during your next visit to Jaipur and participate in HT@100 My Country, My Lens photo contest
India is a country rich in culture and tradition. Every town, every state has a story to tell. Jaipur in Rajasthan, one of the earliest planned cities of modern India, is one such beautiful spot which deserves to be on your list if you are a traveller who is eager to learn more about our cultural history. Here’s a look at 3 must-visit monuments in the city, which will leave your heart and camera roll full:
Hawa Mahal
Also known as the ‘Palace of Winds’, Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. When you look at this beauty from the street, it appears like a honeycomb with small portholes. The small windows were curated for two important reasons— for ventilation and to allow royal women to view the street and the city without being seen
Ticket Price: ₹50 for Indian citizens
How to reach: You can either take a cab or auto from the airport and railway station
Amer Fort
For this one we would suggest taking out one whole day! Trust us when we say it will be worth your time. It was built in 1592 on a hilltop, by Raja Man Singh I, initially as a military fort. However, it later became the residence of Rajput Maharajas and royal families. The architecture is breathtaking with sections such as Sheesh Mahal, Sukh Mahal and Diwan-i-Aam built specifically for serving different purposes
Ticket Price: ₹100 for Indian citizens
How to reach: By bus, auto or cab
Jal Mahal
The Jal Mahal, or the Water Palace, was constructed by Maharaja Jai Singh II as a summer retreat for the royal family. It is situated in Man Sagar Lake, a man-made lake, and is a symbol of Rajasthan’s royal opulence. Entry inside the palace is now restricted but the architecture, which combines Rajput and Mughal styles, can be admired from across the lake
Ticket Price: No fee
How to reach: By bus, auto or cab
So what are you waiting for? Go explore! Pictures clicked here can be sent in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.