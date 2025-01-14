Trekking trails of My Country: 5 rugged and majestic riverside trek trails to reconnect with nature

There isn't a corner of the ever-vibrant India that isn't brimming with life and love, be it in the form of people or blooming nature. Staycations up in the hills or down by the waters presents its own bliss but every once in a while, your soul may feel called to get into the depths of nature, to reconnect with it and yourself, enjoying the best of both worlds. If you've been feeling that itch off-late, here are a few must-visit riverside trekking trails in India, that will spark the wanderlust bug in you. The Ram Jhula trail in Rishikesh, India

Ram Jhula - Neelkanth Mahadev Trail

This 8.2km point-to-point trail near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, takes about an average of 3 hours and 13 minutes to traverse. Be it backpacking, birding or hiking, there is something to capture every trekker's imagination. As per mythology, this trail holds the site where Lord Shiva consumed poison following the Samudra Manthan. His neck turning blue, for ages to come, it christened the rugged terrains of the now-developed trail.

Ram Jhula in Rishikesh(Photo: Wander Sky)

Triund Trek

Located near the very popular Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh, the Triund Trek spans 14.5km out-and-back. Beautiful and brimming with energy through the year, its enery is not in the slightest way impacted by the very moody weather which reportedly changes in minutes. An adventure for sure!

The Triund Trek(Photo: Thrillophilia)

Old Manali - Wayland Viewpoint Trail

Located near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, the Old Manali - Wayland Viewpoint Trail spans 5.5km out-and-back with the time for completion averaging at 2 hours and a minute. February through November makes for the ideal time to attempt this trail which lies in the very popular Lamadug National Park. It goes without saying then, that there's lots to see and experience here.

The Old Manali-Wayland Viewpoint Trail(Photo: AllTrails)

Kunjapuri Temple Trail

Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar is home to the Kunjapuri Temple Trail, spanning a 22.5km loop. Taking you to the Kunjapuri Temple, this trail is breathtaking and lush all-year round and is a popular pick for dedicated trekkers. Beholding sights ranging from small villages, farms, lakes, and waterfalls against the majestic Himalayas, it isn't a surprise as to why that is the case.

The Kunjapuri Temple sunrise(Photo: TripAdvisor)

Blackberry Hill - Attukad Falls Loop

The Blackberry Hill - Attukad Falls Loop, nestled in Kerala's Munnar, spans 9.3km with an average time of 3 hours and 15 minutes needed to cover it. A perfect trail for mountain biking enthusiasts, the bumps and rough patches are what make it delightfully challenging for seasoned trekkers.

Blackberry Hill-Attukad Falls Loop(Photo: AllTrails)

Much like these serene trekking trails nestled along the undeniably picturesque corners, India’s essence is captured in countless moments across its vast terrain. This is perfectly exemplified in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.