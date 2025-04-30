Reels Meet Ritual: Why is Gen Z Heading for Char Dham

Once seen as a journey for the devout elderly, the Char Dham Yatra — a pilgrimage to the sacred shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand — is now experiencing a youthquake. This year, the Yatra kicks off on April 30 (today), with Yamunotri and Gangotri opening on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. Millennials and Gen Z travellers are swapping party trails for pilgrimage paths.

A new wave of pilgrims

Call it wanderlust with a soul. The shift in travel motivations is being fuelled by better infrastructure, social media storytelling and a yearning for something deeper than selfies. According to IXIGO, a significant 50% of Kumbh Mela attendees in 2025 were under 30 — 26% of them between 20 and 25 — indicating a growing interest in spirituality among younger Indians.

For Vedansh Khuranna, 24, a Chandigarh-based analyst heading to Kedarnath this season, the pilgrimage is personal: “There’s a pull I can’t explain. It’s not just religious — it’s personal. My friends and I have planned the trek to Kedarnath, and we’re excited about documenting every bit of it, but more than that, we’re looking forward to disconnecting from city chaos and just being in those mountains.”

Government push

With Gen Z pilgrims packing smartwatches and DSLRs, the government has responded by upgrading Char Dham’s backbone infrastructure. Under the PRASHAD scheme (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive), over ₹1,600 crore has been pumped into developing roads, rest stops, and clean facilities.

One major leap: the 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, recently approved, which will convert a demanding 6-7 hour trek into a breezy 36-minute ride. Pilgrims can now choose between toil and aerial tranquillity.

“We’ve seen a 35% rise in Char Dham searches compared to last year,” confirms Rajeev Kale, president, Thomas Cook: “Our curated aerial darshan packages are designed to offer a faster, yet still meaningful, experience for modern travellers.” Add to that boutique Airbnbs, luxury tents and WiFi-enabled cafés along the route, and you’ve got a pilgrimage that’s both serene and Instagram-ready.

Hashtag: Holy vibes only

Social media is fuelling this spiritual travel wave, with creators like Abhinav Chandel sharing real-time updates from their Char Dham journeys. En route to Kedarnath, Chandel says, “Young travellers are drawn to experiences that feel both meaningful and manageable. Helicopter darshans, clean food options, and well-marked trails make it easier — and more appealing.”

He recently shared on his social media about his visit to Ukhimath, the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath, where he attended the Bhairav Pooja at Omkareshwar Temple and witnessed the Nandikolu dance performed with poles symbolising Nandi.

Others, like Vansh Gaur, a Delhi-based trip coordinator, prefer to keep it low-key. “When I went to Kedarnath last year, I wasn’t thinking about reels or temple checklists. I just wanted to feel the vibe — the chants, the effort the mountains.”

Luxe in the lap of the lord

From boutique homestays in Joshimath to eco-cafés in Guptkashi, spirituality now comes with creature comforts. “Spiritual travel is now a year-round preference,” says SD Nandakumar, president at SOTC Travel, adding, “Young travellers from tier 2 and 3 cities are not only spending more — they’re staying longer. The demand is no longer just for darshan — it’s for immersive, well-rounded journeys.” Still, not everyone is on board with the bells and whistles.

“I’d not prefer much of these advancements like ropeways or luxury stays in spiritual places,” says Vansh, adding, “It attracts crowds that are just there for show.” His sentiment reflects a divide among young pilgrims — those who seek meaning and those chasing moments. Perhaps Char Dham is now a little bit of both.