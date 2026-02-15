Sacred vows: Inspired by the eternal love of Shiva and Parvati

Maha Shivratri, the ‘night of union’ celebrates the celestial marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, a moment where love transcends the earthly and becomes eternal. Mumbai-based food entrepreneur Shradha Bhansali, who married at Triyuginarayan Temple, says the moment was written in faith.

On this auspicious occasion, we revisit the stories of couples who chose to marry at places which are believed to hold the sacred energies of Shiva and Shakti. Drawn by their spiritual resonance, these spaces offer not just a setting, but a deeper, more intentional beginning to married life.

The sacred sites Among the most sacred is the Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand, believed to be the exact site where Shiva and Parvati were married. At its heart burns the Akhand Dhuni, an eternal flame said to have witnessed their vows, a flame before which couples continue to marry. Another spiritual destination gaining prominence is the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. Consecrated by spiritual leader Sadhguru at the Isha Yoga Center (Velliangiri Foothills), it’s a powerful, feminine energy form designed to support physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The temples offer ceremonies rooted in inner transformation, drawing in couples from across the country.

The changing approach Young people are turning their backs on spectacle and social competition. Unwilling to perform for the crowd or conform to curated expectations, many are reclaiming their roots, trading opulent, big-ticket weddings for intimate, deeply spiritual ceremonies that feel personal rather than performative.

“I did not want my wedding to be a grand show,” says Aastha Agarwal, an entrepreneur. “I wanted a celebration that truly resonated with my spiritual self... something meaningful, grounded, and sacred.”

The shift reflects a larger change in how young couples approach marriage, drawing from a longing for meaning and authenticity. “During peak season, there are days when more than 20 couples line up to get married at Triyuginarayan. This number has grown significantly over the past two years,” says Rahul Rajput, a local wedding planner who is receiving more than 15 queries every month. “We witness weddings every day, and the number is only growing. Not only are new couples getting married, but many also return to Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore to renew their vows here on their anniversaries,” says Richa Taneja, Media Volunteer, Isha Foundation.

Eembracing Eco-friendly micro weddings Delhi-based wedding planners observe that couples today value meaning and temple traditions over expensive banquet halls. “These temples usually have strict bans on loud DJs and plastic, ensuring a zero-waste celebration,” says wedding planner Kaveri Vij. Wedding planner, Akshay Chopra, notes that youngsters are consciously embracing this eco-friendly approach. “The Triyuginarayan temple uses local marigold decor and traditional musical Himalayan instruments such as the dhol-damau (a pair of traditional percussion instruments),” he says. The temple’s intimate setting naturally limits guest lists, creating a micro-wedding environment where couples can focus on celebrating with their closest circle.

For Nitin and Shiv, the duo behind Gurugram-based The Wedding Conteurs, who recently shot a wedding at the temple, it reflects a larger shift in Indian weddings. “Triyuginarayan offers a rare sense of gravity that a ballroom simply cannot replicate,” noting that the Himalayan setting becomes an integral part of the ceremony, not just its backdrop.

Getting married in Triyuginarayan temple The process is simple yet rooted in tradition. Couples register with the temple for ₹1,100, and ceremonies are conducted exclusively by its priests. “You cannot bring your own pandit. The dakshina after the ceremony is ₹30,000,” Rahul explains. Most weddings take place between November and April. For Sudarshan Garola, a fifth-generation priest, the growing interest reflects a deeper spiritual pull. “As awareness of Shiva and Parvati’s marriage here spreads among younger generations, more couples are choosing this temple to solemnise their vows,” he says. Despite its rising popularity, the temple remains intimate. With three designated wedding spaces, only a handful of couples marry at a time. “While people spend crores elsewhere, here a beautiful, intimate wedding for 15 guests can be arranged within ₹50,000.” Rahul adds. The trend is also supporting the local economy beyond pilgrimage tourism. Beyond weddings, couples are choosing these destinations to renew their vows as well. “Due to personal challenges, I couldn’t plan a temple wedding when I was getting married. However, for our fifth anniversary this December, my husband and I have planned to renew our vows at the temple,” says Aanchal Chawla, a Pune-based HR professional.

Wedding written in faith Mumbai-based food entrepreneur Shradha Bhansali, who married at Triyuginarayan Temple, says the moment was written in faith long before it happened. “When I saw an Instagram Reel of a wedding at this temple, I told myself I would get married here one day. So when my partner proposed, that was my only request.” The couple, accompanied by their families, travelled to Uttarakhand in February to scout locations for their upcoming wedding in November, but the difficult terrain left them disappointed. “We were heartbroken, and then decided to get married the very next day. Even the pandit was surprised.” With no elaborate planning, she bought her outfit and jewellery from the local market for under ₹3,000 and embraced a wedding that felt sacred and meant to be.

Deepti Gurung, Dehradun-based interior designer who got married last year at the Triyuginarayan Temple, says, “There were challenges, from health concerns for elderly to difficult mountain travel and limited facilities, but once everyone experienced the temple’s aura and rituals, every hesitation dissolved, even amid the chaos.”