Saudi Arabia’s first luxury train service will launch by the end of 2025

In an upcoming collaboration between Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Italy's Arsenale Group, Saudi Arabia will unveil a luxury train experience, called 'Dream of the Desert.' The MoU was signed by Dr Bashar bin Khaled Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, and Paolo Barletta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arsenale Group to develop the project which aims to contribute towards promoting national tourism goals. Rendering of ‘Dream of the Desert’, scheduled to launch in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Connecting Riyadh to Al Qurayyat, the 1,300-kilometer journey is one of the many experiences the country is launching to succeed in their plan of attracting 150 million visitors by the end of the decade. The nation has allotted over $800 billion to travel and tourism elevating their standing in the international market.

The train, with 40 elegant cabins—designed with "Saudi style and tradition," in mind—will offer one or two-night trips carrying up to 82 passengers for which the booking window will open at the end of 2024.