Sawadika Koh Samui: This island in Thailand is emerging as a favourite with filmmakers in Bollywood and the West

Imagine this: walking barefoot on white sand beaches in the warm glow of the rising sun. The pristine waters make you forget all about your phone and “urgent Zoom meetings”. Did this image take you to Thailand? Many Bollywood and Hollywood projects have been shot in Thailand over the years.

This Southeast Asian country’s stunning locales have been a favourite backdrop for Bollywood shoots — from the title track of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) at Phra Nang Beach in Krabi to Housefull 2’s (2012) song Do You Know and the destination wedding scenes from Student of the Year (2012).

The title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was shot in Thailand

In 2024, over 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, making India the country’s third-largest tourist market. And 2025 is already seeing strong momentum. With more direct flights, and a collective craving for sun and sand, Indians are heading to Thailand in droves — and discovering gems like Koh Samui along the way.

Island life FTW

The island of Koh Samui, right off the east coast of Thailand, is known for its beaches, nightlife, and warm hospitality. It’s growing popularity was evident to the author as throngs of international travellers waited for their connecting flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The more than hour-long flight touched down on Koh Samui International airport’s runway — bordered with breath taking greenery that set the tone for what’s to come.

Like the food. When in Thailand, especially Koh Samui, start with a sip of the freshest coconut water you’ll ever taste. Trust us, you’re not ready for it. From street-side mango sticky rice and local specialties like salapao (Thai-style steamed buns) to the seven-course meal at Tree Tops Signature Dining at Anantara Lawana — every dish is out of this world.

Lights, camera, travel

Anantara Bophut is located 15 minutes from the Koh Samui International airport

Besides what Koh Samui already offers, another reason why it’s become a trendy travel destination is thanks to the new season of The White Lotus. Yours truly got to experience some of the spots that featured on the show, including Anantara Bophut and Anantara Lawana resorts.

What’s the White Lotus effect?

The White Lotus effect basically attributes the show’s appeal for boosting travel at whichever location it’s set in. Hotels have reported as much as a whopping 104% year-over-year increase in web-traffic from users after the show’s third season released earlier this year.

Anantara Lawana Resorts was one of the locations where The White Lotus season 3 was shot

The library of Anantara Bophut became a jewellery store that gets robbed, while the stunning entrance was retained as is for the fictional White Lotus resort. It’s surreal to see the lamps bringing the night to life, just like they did on the show. The Singing Bird lounge, nestled atop a 120-year-old tree at Anantara Lawana, featured as a bar on the show.

And you realise why the makers chose it as you experience it yourself. No wonder viewers were curious. After the show’s premiere in February, a travel portal reported that search results for Koh Samui increased by 15% compared to the January average and by 50% compared to the same time in 2024.

MUST VISITS IN KOH SAMUI

Samui Elephant Sanctuary, Bophut - Set on forested land, it’s like a retirement home for rescued elephants

Fisherman’s Village, Bophut - A historical part of Bophut with preserved traditional buildings

Chaweng Beach - The longest and popular beach in Koh Samui

Lamai Night Market - A lively walking street for your shopping and street food fix

(The author was a guest at Anantara properties)