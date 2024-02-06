Sites associated with Lord Rama and how you can visit them today

Panchvati, Maharashtra Prayagraj is also well connected by road with buses by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) available from Lucknow and Delhi.

Famed for its forest region that traverses through Nashik, the entire tale of Aranya Kanda of Ramayana is set in this region. “If you are familiar with instances of the tale, it is the destination where Lord Rama spent some years of his 14-year-long Vanvasa and the incident of ‘Sita’s Haran’ took place here as well. Today, you can visit the Ramkund, Sita Gumpha (believed to be Sita’s hideout), take long walks in Tapovan and photograph the picturesque ghats of Ganga,” says host and spiritual travel expert Akul Tripathi.

How to reach: Ojhar Nashik International Airport is a prime choice among travellers, just 24 kilometres from the city centre. By rail, you can travel to the Nashik Road station or take a bus directly to the Nashik Central Bus Stand which is approximately 10 km and 3 km respectively from the centre.

Best time to visit: December to March

Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh

Formerly known as Allahabad, Prayagraj is a place where multiple events are claimed from Ramayana. “Prayagraj is where Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman spent time before heading to Chitrakoot for their exile. Today, people from across the country come here to visit the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Sarawati, Anand Bhavan, New Yamuna Bridge and more,” says Rohit Kumar Singh, a filmer famed for walking over 10,000 kilometres from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on an 11-month-journey, walking on the footsteps of Lord Rama. “Another key draw is the Kumbh Mela which is held once every 12 years and the Ramlilas of Pattharchatti and Pajawa which draw an overwhelming footfall,” he adds.

Best time to visit: October to February

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

Chitrakoot, straddling Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is often dubbed as the ‘place of many wonders,’ and considering its religious and touristic history, the nickname couldn’t be more accurate. In Ramayana, it echoes Bharat Milap and other popular legends like Hanuman Dhara and Sphatikshila. The popular lore also depicts the Chitrakoot jungles as the place where Lord Ram and Sita spent fourteen years of exile. Today, perched in the Vindhya Range, the destination holds attractions like Kamadgiri, Ram Ghat, and Sati Anusuya Ashram.

How to reach: The closest airport to Chitrakoot is Khajuraho, located at a distance of 157 km and by rail, you can reach by the Chitrakoot Dham Karwi Railway Station. There’s also good road connectivity from Allahabad, Banda and other nearby cities.

Best time to visit: October to March

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

Located on Pamban Island, Rameshwaram literally translates to “Lord of Rama” in Sanskrit, signally a deep connection between the destination and the scripture. PM Modi also recently visited the same-named temple in the town where Lord Rama is believed to have arrived after defeating Ravana. Today, both the temple and the town serve as a sacred location. From taking a dip at Agni Theertham (a sacred bath), walking India’s first sea bridge (Pamban Bridge) to exploring the abandoned ghost town of Dhanushkodi after a detour to Dhanushkodi Beach, Rameshwaram remains a burgeoning tourism spot.

How to reach: While air travel is not recommended, the nearest airport is in Madurai (174 km away). The Rameswaram railway station is the best bet for travellers which is well connected with major stations like Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

Best time to visit: October to February