Songkran turns Thailand into one giant water party every April

Every April, Songkran transforms Thailand into a high-energy celebration of water, renewal, and cultural memory. Marking the Thai New Year from April 13 to 15, the festival is best known for its city-wide water fights. But beneath the playful chaos lies a deeply rooted tradition.

What is Songkran?

At its core, Songkran is a celebration of beginnings(Photo: Adobe Stock)

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At its core, Songkran is a celebration of beginnings. Observed as the traditional Thai New Year, it centres on purification, family, and respect. Homes are cleaned, temples fill with devotees making merit, and scented water is gently poured over Buddha statues and elders’ hands. These rituals symbolize washing away past misfortune and inviting good fortune for the year ahead.

On the streets of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, that transformation is impossible to miss. Armed with neon water guns, buckets, and hoses, locals and travellers turn entire neighbourhoods into open-air arenas.

Expect DJs on street corners, impromptu dance circles, pickup trucks carrying barrels of water, and strangers teaming up for full-blown splash battles. It’s messy, joyous, and gloriously unfiltered. It is less of a festival you watch and more of a place you are pulled into within minutes.

Songkran treats

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{{^usCountry}} Between splash rounds, the food scene keeps pace with the energy. Think sizzling skewers, freshly cut tropical fruit, and classics like pad thai and som tam served from bustling street carts. Iced Thai milk tea, coconut water, and fruit shakes offer quick relief from the April heat, while night markets double up as refuelling stops. Where to be {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between splash rounds, the food scene keeps pace with the energy. Think sizzling skewers, freshly cut tropical fruit, and classics like pad thai and som tam served from bustling street carts. Iced Thai milk tea, coconut water, and fruit shakes offer quick relief from the April heat, while night markets double up as refuelling stops. Where to be {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For tourists, timing and location shape the experience. Head to Chiang Mai for a more cultural-meets-carnival vibe, Bangkok for high-energy street parties, or Phuket for beachside celebrations that stretch into the night. Quick-dry clothing, waterproof pouches, and a sense of humour aren’t just useful, but they’re essential.Written by Snigdha Oreya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For tourists, timing and location shape the experience. Head to Chiang Mai for a more cultural-meets-carnival vibe, Bangkok for high-energy street parties, or Phuket for beachside celebrations that stretch into the night. Quick-dry clothing, waterproof pouches, and a sense of humour aren’t just useful, but they’re essential.Written by Snigdha Oreya {{/usCountry}}

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