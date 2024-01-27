 Thai Airways unveils new luxury flight service from Kochi - Hindustan Times
Thai Airways unveils new luxury flight service from Kochi

BySneha Chakraborty
Jan 27, 2024 01:10 AM IST

Beginning March 31st, this new addition will add up to a total of 10 flights a week between the two cities.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recently announced the addition of a premium flight service from Kochi to Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), marking a significant milestone in increasing connectivity between the two destinations. Beginning March 31st, this new addition will add up to a total of 10 flights a week between the two cities. These three weekly flights are offered by Thai Airways and will depart from Bangkok at 21:40 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, arriving in Kochi at 00:30 the next day. The return flights will depart from CIAL every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

According to CIAL's Managing Director, S. Suhas, this new flight marks a major success in the airport’s effort to offer “diverse and convenient” travel options. Currently, they handle flights from Air Asia to Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) and this addition would help visitors with more options to choose from.

