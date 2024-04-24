These are some of the must-visit global sporting destinations for 2024

According to Booking.com’s Travel Trends data, 45% of travelers worldwide are interested in attending sporting events such as the World Cup, Paris Olympics, and Formula 1 races. Additionally, Booking.com’s flight statistics show that India is among the five Asian countries that have booked flights for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics." The Paris Olympics is one of the most sought-after events for those who absolutely cherish the live experience.

With travel revolving around sports observing a rise among Indian travelers, here are some of the most popular events people are planning their trips around this summer.

SIELLENBOSCH AND CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 will be played over five match days in the Western Cape regions of Stellenbosch and Cape Town in South Africa. As both cities are just an hour away from each other, visitors can plan to immerse themselves in the landscapes, cultures, and cuisines of these places. Small group tours, which you can book after or before your match day, can be helpful in visiting Table Mountain, Robben Island, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, and more.

Sport: Rugby

When: June 29 to July 19

PARIS, FRANCE

The Paris Olympics is one of the most sought-after events for those who absolutely cherish the live experience. Traveling to Paris on an extended trip (including the closing ceremony) can be a dream holiday. The advice to travelers would be to plan early and book mid-cost accommodation around the metro from the Stade de France (stadium). From there, Paris's largest flea market, Saint Ouen, is just a hop, skip, and jump away. Adding Parisian fashion districts and day tours of iconic attractions like the Louvre will bring the pleasure of getting to know the city.

Sport: Multi-sport event

When: July 26 to August 11

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

The 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix will take place at the Hungaroring racetrack in Budapest. When you're not watching the Formula 1 racers zoom past on the 4.3km track, explore the city for its ever-charming cultural and culinary history, preserved architecture, and beer—so many different types of beers. Go sailing on the Danube River, savor lángos and goulash, and toast the city's charm with Czech ale. Dive into history at Buda Castle, House of Terror, and the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial. If you can only do three things, bet on a visit to Margaret Island, a few too many tipples at Simpla Kert ruin bar, and raise an impressed eye at the innovative cuisine of Rosenstein.

Sport: Formula 1 car racing

When: July 19 to 21

WEST INDIES AND THE USA

The ICC Men's T-20 World Cup 2024 is a tease for multi-city travelers who like to "follow the game," since the locations this year include Barbados, Saint Lucia, and extending to Texas, Florida, and New York in the USA. If you are looking for a pocket-friendly trip, try ferry-hopping through Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Aruba. Plan only homestay accommodation and balance restaurant dining with their local food (we say goat stews, conch, Cuban sandwiches, and more), which is exactly the opposite of a hard sell, just like their.

When: June 1 to 29

FLORENCE, RIMINI IN ITALY AND NICE IN FRANCE

The excitement is palpable as Tour de France 2024 is all set to kick off from Florence (Italy) on June 29. And after a whirlwind cross-country race, it will conclude in Nice (France) coinciding with the Paris Olympic Games. If you plan to be a part of the sport viewing experience, don't miss out on the chance of exploring the best of Basque Country. In Florence, visit the Florence Cathedral (Duomo), Ponte Vecchio, and the Uffizi Gallery. Dig into authentic Tuscan dishes such as ribollita (bread soup) and bistecca alla fiorentina (Florentine steak). Head over to Rimini (Italy) for a beach holiday near the Adriatic coast. In Nice, stroll along the Promenade des Anglais and sample local specialties such as salade niçoise and pissaladière (onion tart).

Sport: Cycling

When: June 29 to July 21