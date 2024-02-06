Trips every traveler should take at least once

Unfazed by reality, daydreaming of places and people they have yet to encounter—the youth-fuelled desire to escape all that is known as one of the purest reasons there is to travel. It’s when you can truly disconnect and soak in the unadulterated raw of nature, go off-the-beaten-path obscure or simply listen to those who aged wandering, and breathe in the iconic and the timeless experiences that for a reason, are often prefaced with ‘must’. Here’s a #5Before25 guide to bucket list activities perfect for any 20-something’s next trip. Located in Townsville, within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, these installations by Jason deCaires Taylor featuring the Ocean Siren on The Strand and the Coral Greenhouse at John Brewer Reef are the perfect examples of immobile art that’s emotionally moving.

Climb the ‘Young Peak’ on a quest to hike all 26 miles of the Inca Trail

When American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson said “It's not the destination, it's the journey” or TS Eliot claimed “The journey, not the destination matters…”, they might have just been talking about trekking Macchu Pichu. An ancient, 43-kilometer-long hiking trail in Peru, the well-trodden path to the World Heritage-listed site of “Lost City of the Incas” is well-renowned for passing through ruin sites like Llactapata, Runkurakay, Sayacmarca and more. But from a literal and philosophical perspective—head to the mountain of Huayna Picchu, meaning “Young Peak” in the Cusco Region. A two-hour hike that detours from the Inca, climbing the ‘Young Peak’ is currently limited to 400 people daily.

Best time to visit: Between May and October

Visa required: Yes

Visit the Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA) on the Great Barrier Reef

The therapeutic impact of scuba diving has been widely used across the globe to aid physical and psychological well-being. Closer to home, Hrithik Roshan’s character in ZNMD painted an intriguing picture of its impact. Combining the activity with a cultural exploration (but underwater), literally diving in to see the MOUA—a series of underwater art installations serves a perfect—is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for the sea-loving. Located in Townsville, within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, these installations by Jason deCaires Taylor featuring the Ocean Siren on The Strand and the Coral Greenhouse at John Brewer Reef are the perfect examples of immobile art that’s emotionally moving.

Best time to visit: November to April

Visa required: Yes

Note: Booking a tour with a licensed commercial operator is mandatory.

Go on a month-long solo backpacking trip through Southeast Asia

From embracing the cosmopolitan soul of Bangkok to taking an overnight train journey (and a short bus ride) to binge on Fish amok in Cambodia before a last-minute flight to Laos to see the Kuang Si Falls, packing up a rucksack to a week or month-long trip can never be a bad idea. While the exoticism of customs and cultures make it a broadening experience, the tropical climate and low prices bring the experience smack-dab in the middle for every 20-something bucket list. Do it solo or with a friend (or friend group), learning about the Asian mainland, island arcs and archipelagoes with beaches, bays, inlets, and gulfs for days amps the experience up.

Best time to visit: November to April

Visa required: Yes but visa-on-arrival and e-visa facilities are available in some countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and more.

Get tipsy on Märzen at Octoberfest in Germany

In the world's largest Volksfest, which translates to “people's festival" in German, beer, food, and fancy dress take centre stage in Munich and no experience is off limits once you have landed in the Bavarian capital during the festive week. What began as a celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1810, today, has cemented become a grand country affair with a costume parade, tent-drinking and roller coaster rides. But a prominent highlight is the beer, and specifically Märzen—a full-bodied Bavaria lager that steals the show. This type of lager along with lighter, hoppier Festbier rightly called Oktoberfestbiers is popularly consumed during the event. Developed around 200 years ago, while Märzen remained the official choice for almost 100 years, today, you can discover a variety of German ales served in the event.

When: 21st September 2024 to 6th October 2024

Visa required: Yes, a Schengen Visa is required to enter Germany

Volunteer at a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal

Beyond a sense of cultural exchange and shaping an individual through a sense of global citizenship, voluntourism can be a great way to explore the world while positively impacting the host society and environment. Non-profits like Volunteer Society Nepal (VSN) and Volunteers Initiative Nepal combine opportunities to help and explore the country. Lend a hand in teaching at monasteries, childcare, and women empowerment programs during which you can also learn about the capital and its surrounding geography and history through charity treks and tours.

Best time to visit: September to December (peak season) and March to May (moderate season)

Visa required: No