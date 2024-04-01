Use the Cafécore trend to make your home as cosy as the coffee shop

How often have you spent a hours unwinding in your favourite coffee shop, and winced when you had to finally leave? You need not feel that regret any more! In a trend that brings that very charm into your personal space, you can recreate the aura, aroma and relaxed vibe right at home.



Say hello to the Cafécore design trend that's brewing up in a big way in 2024. It's about having aesthetics of the café or coffee shop around you, to make for a fitting tribute to the warmth and cosiness that one finds in the café. For those who love their coffee shop hangout, this is the perfect shout-out to that escape. The Cafécore trend is about using colours and design touches to evoke the cosiness and comfort of the café in your home or office (Shutterstock)

Use aroma, lighting to cultivate that sense of calm

Talking about the trend, architect Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Founder of Design21, explains, “Cafécore is the hottest trend brewing in 2024. It's about capturing the spirit of a coffee shop – the warmth, the lingering aroma, the inviting hum of conversation – and translating it into your home. It's popularity stems from its ability to cultivate a domestic sanctuary. It sort of taps into our desire for a ‘third space’ or a refuge beyond work and home."

It isn't tough to create as she adds, “By incorporating warm neutrals, strategic task lighting, and designated coffee stations, cafécore emanates a sense of calm and community within the home. The beauty lies in its adaptability; vintage finds or botanical prints can personalise the space, creating a unique haven tailored to individual needs.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.



Minimalist, French, Modern: 3 Ways to channel the trend

How often we encounter cafes in our travels - whether in France or a more peppy industrial look in another city - and they create a lingering memory for their distinct charm.

Go with exposed brick walls for that industrial feel (Shutterstock)



Architect Saumitra Bhatkhalkar, Founder and Principal Architect of Studio SB, shares how these vibes can be brought right into your home:

1. The Minimalist Micro-Café

A dedicated coffee nook can instantly bring in a cafécore vibe. Opt for sleek built-in cabinetry in warm wood tones to house brewing equipment and beans. Balance functionality with a statement pendant lamp casting a warm glow over the space. Introduce a single plush armchair upholstered in a calming neutral for a touch of cosy sophistication.

2. The Parisian Patisserie Corner

Embrace vintage charm by introducing a reclaimed wood bistro table paired with mismatched woven chairs. Layer a patterned rug in a rich burgundy or emerald green for a touch of Parisian flair. Display a collection of antique coffee grinders or vintage coffee tins on open shelving for a touch of personality.

3. The Modern Industrial Haven

Exposed brick walls (or cleverly applied textured wallpaper) can create a cool backdrop. Outfit the space with a sleek, stainless steel coffee machine and minimalist storage containers for a touch of industrial chic. The edginess of the industrial look can be balanced with plush armchairs in a soft grey or cream bouclé fabric.